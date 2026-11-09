Prior to Sunday night's 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Caleb Williams had never experienced a four-interception outing at any point during his football career, which includes his decorated stint at USC and several five-star high-school seasons.

And there's no need to panic, according to the Chicago Bears' franchise player, who says he'll keep slinging it like he always has moving forward, with plenty of rounds still left in the chamber.

Unfazed by his litany of mistakes against the Bucs, Williams put Chicago in game-winning field goal position in the final seconds after a 38-yard hookup with Colston Loveland. Cairo Santos' 38-yard boot as time expired lifted the Bears to their seventh victory.

"I'm going to throw until I can't throw anymore," Williams said. "That's how I live. I work my tail off to be in this position. I'll never not throw the ball. I could throw 100 picks in one game. If it comes down to it, I'm going to throw that pass that I did to Colston, or if it's (a) tighter window, I'm going to rip it in there. That's how I grew up. That's who I am. I don't get gun-shy. That's not me, that's not my identity, that's not who I am. With that, I'm going to keep grippin' it, keep rippin' it, and Coach calls it, it's time to go make a play."

Williams, who finished 22-of-37 for 279 yards and two scores despite four turnovers, was blitzed throughout by Tampa Bay's defense after an early 14-0 lead for Chicago quickly evaporated.

Williams suffered interceptions on three of the Bears' next four possessions — all coming in the second quarter — before he began to settle down. His fourth giveaway, an ill-advised tipped ball that was picked off by linebacker Alex Anzalone, came late in the third quarter with the Bears leading, 17-13.

Chicago pushed out front 24-13 entering the fourth after a defensive touchdown, but a couple stalled drives and a lost fumble from wideout Luther Burden led to Tampa Bay tying the game with 2:51 to play after Bucky Irving's six-yard touchdown run was followed up by Baker Mayfield's successful two-point conversion.

"Despite the displeasure I might be presenting right now, there's a lot of good in terms of building this team that comes from a win like this because it's like I said, one, it's hard to win under those circumstances," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "We really haven't been in that situation where in the fourth quarter with little time left, needing to go and field goal, touchdown, whatever that is. It just hasn't happened a whole lot this year.

"And yet I feel like our guys, we are prepped for that and we're ready for it. That's what I know now after going through that. I know as a playcaller, I certainly felt great. It was as calm as I felt on calling plays there that last drive as I was all game long."

Chicago's win was only its third since 2000 with five turnovers.