The Carson Wentz experiment hasn't gone as expected through five games with the Washington Commanders, who reside in the cellar of a loaded NFC East with three teams having a 4-1 record or better through the first five games of the year. The Commanders were supposed to be the "third playoff team" to come out of this division and compete for a division title, not wondering if a change at quarterback is needed.

Head coach Ron Rivera didn't help matters when he responded "quarterback" as an answer to a question why other teams are farther ahead in their rebuilds than the Commanders at this point. While Rivera apologized to Wentz and his team for the comments -- which were taken out of context -- Wentz had his say in the viral clip that went around social media.

Carson Wentz WAS • QB • 11 CMP% 62.9 YDs 1390 TD 10 INT 6 YD/Att 6.62 View Profile

Fortunately for Wentz, he's not a social media guy to begin with.

"Nothing for me I'm overly concerned about," Wentz said. "Coach (Rivera) is a very straight forward and up front guy and he addressed it in the team meeting which I thought was really cool and what he meant by it all. I feel very confident in that."

"I wish I had all the answers on that," Wentz said. 'There's a lot of football left. There's a lot of varying factors across our division, which is obviously very good at this point. We kind of dug ourselves a little bit of a hole, but we know where we're at and we know what we're capable of.

"But we can't fix it all right away. Our job is to try and go 1-0 this week and it's a short week do to that."

Wentz has experienced an up-and-down season for the Commanders, having seven touchdown passes through the first two weeks and looking like a rejuvenated quarterback on his third team in three years. Over the last three weeks, Wentz has completed 61% of his passes for 740 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions while being sacked 14 times (75.9 rating).

The Commanders' problems stem more than Wentz, but his play certainly hasn't helped the situation.

"I have no regrets about that quarterback," Rivera said Monday. "I think our quarterback has done some good things. There's been a couple games that he struggled, but you look at his numbers throughout the year there's times he was very solid.

"We chose him because we believe in him. We chose him because we looked at where we felt things we're pointed at towards him."