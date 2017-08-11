Chiefs predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Chiefs are hoping they can get one more solid year from Alex Smith and an aging pass rush to make another playoff run in 2017. But don't think it won't be awkward after Kansas City went and traded up to get Patrick Mahomes in the draft.

After winning the AFC West in 2016 with a 12-4 record, can the Chiefs hold off the rising Raiders and the Broncos and Chargers?Here's what our projections say.

Subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast on iTunes to listen to CBS Sports NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and host Nick Kostos break down the latest news and action all season.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 9.3 59.7% 39.0% 10.3% 5.6%

SportsLine projects the Chiefs to be the class of the AFC West again, giving them better odds to win the division than the Raiders (33 percent) among the top two contenders. The projection also suggests that the Chiefs would make a value play to win the AFC at anything longer than 9/1.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 9 (O -120) -130 +225 15/1 30/1

All odds via Westgate.

Nine wins with a slight lean on the Over seems to be the perfect number for the Chiefs. If the Chiefs play true to the projections above, every bet on the board becomes a value play, as anything better than -150 makes for a good bet per SportsLine's number.

Experts

John Breech defends his 11-5 prediction: