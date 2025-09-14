Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights for Super Bowl 59 rematch

Is the popcorn popped? Good because you're going to want to have it ready for this heavyweight bout between the two teams that were duking it out for a Lombardi Trophy earlier this year. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles are flying into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. While this is technically a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, a banner is not on the line Sunday afternoon. However, this is a vital game for both clubs.

For the Eagles, they come into Week 2 after taking down the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener and are looking to move to 2-0. If they do, it statistically gives them a fantastic chance to get back into the postseason and defend their title. Since 1990, teams that move to 2-0 to begin the regular season have a 64.3% chance of making the playoffs. If you condense that timeframe to begin in 2020, 2-0 teams make the playoffs 78.6% of the time. On the flip side, the Chiefs are looking to avoid a 0-2 start after dropping their opener to the Los Angeles Chargers. Since 1990, teams that fall to 0-2 have just a 12.2% chance of making the playoffs (and that figure holds if you begin in 2020). With that in mind, this is a monumental game for Patrick Mahomes' club.

However, it won't be easy for Kansas City, particularly as the offense will be missing some skill position players. Wideout Rashee Rice is still serving his suspension, while fellow receiver Xavier Worthy has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury he suffered against the Chargers. As for the Eagles, they'll be without tight end Dallas Goedert (knee).

So, who'll come out of this matchup victorious? And who'll be licking their wounds and heading back to the drawing board to right their wrongs in Week 3? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest, where we'll provide in-depth analysis and relay the top plays.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Chiefs live