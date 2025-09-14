The loss of Goedert is a significant one for the Eagles. His absence will lead to more work for Grant Calcaterra, a 2022 sixth-round pick who set career-highs with 24 catches for 298 yards and a TD last season. He's got good hands, as evidenced by his 80% catch rate last season.
Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights for Super Bowl 59 rematch
It's a rematch of Super Bowl LIX as Kansas City hosts Philadelphia
Is the popcorn popped? Good because you're going to want to have it ready for this heavyweight bout between the two teams that were duking it out for a Lombardi Trophy earlier this year. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles are flying into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. While this is technically a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, a banner is not on the line Sunday afternoon. However, this is a vital game for both clubs.
For the Eagles, they come into Week 2 after taking down the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener and are looking to move to 2-0. If they do, it statistically gives them a fantastic chance to get back into the postseason and defend their title. Since 1990, teams that move to 2-0 to begin the regular season have a 64.3% chance of making the playoffs. If you condense that timeframe to begin in 2020, 2-0 teams make the playoffs 78.6% of the time. On the flip side, the Chiefs are looking to avoid a 0-2 start after dropping their opener to the Los Angeles Chargers. Since 1990, teams that fall to 0-2 have just a 12.2% chance of making the playoffs (and that figure holds if you begin in 2020). With that in mind, this is a monumental game for Patrick Mahomes' club.
However, it won't be easy for Kansas City, particularly as the offense will be missing some skill position players. Wideout Rashee Rice is still serving his suspension, while fellow receiver Xavier Worthy has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury he suffered against the Chargers. As for the Eagles, they'll be without tight end Dallas Goedert (knee).
So, who'll come out of this matchup victorious? And who'll be licking their wounds and heading back to the drawing board to right their wrongs in Week 3? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest, where we'll provide in-depth analysis and relay the top plays.
Where to watch Eagles vs. Chiefs live
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
- TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Eagles -1.5, O/U 46.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
No surprises here, as the Chiefs continue to deal with injuries at receiver. Because of this, fans can expect more targets for Hollywood Brown, who had 10 catches for 99 yards in KC's season-opening loss to the Chargers. JuJu Smith-Schuster was second on the team with five catches for 55 yards in Week 1.
