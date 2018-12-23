Christopher Halpin has strong internal support to become the NFL's next commissioner

The NFL created a new title for rising executive Christopher Halpin, who is viewed by many within the league office as a frontrunner to take over as commissioner when Roger Goodell moves on. Goodell has signed his final contract with the league and could move on after the next collective bargaining agreement, with Halpin a favorite of his to succeed, league sources said.

It remains to be seen how much say Goodell will have in the process of securing the next commissioner, as his own popularity with owners has waned in recent years, and overall frustration with the NFL office has grown among teams in general. However, Halpin is highly thought of, with his recent ascent to vice president and chief strategy and growth officer as another indication of that.

Halpin will also take over operations of NFL International from Mark Waller, a transition that was expedited by the NFL's issues with both Twickenham Stadium in London and Estadio Azteca in Mexico City this season. In his role in charge of overall strategy and data and analytics, Halpin will be exposed to multiple facets of the league's operation and acquire immeasurable experience, while also raising his profile with the NFL and its owners.

Halpin has been at the league office since 2013, with an original focus on licensing and e-commerce. He and Brian Rolapp, the NFL's executive vice president of media, are the names most often mentioned in conversations about internal candidates to eventually replace Goodell.

