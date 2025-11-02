Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud exited the Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter after taking a hard hit following a 6-yard scramble. The team later ruled him out with a concussion, and Davis Mills replaced him under center.

On the play in which he was injured, Stroud attempted to get down as defenders neared, but took a hit from Broncos safety Kris Abrams-Draine to his midsection. Stroud's head then violently bounced off the turf, and he remained on his back while trainers attended to him. Houston's third-year quarterback eventually walked off the field under his own power, and gave a thumbs up to the crowd.

Stroud completed 6 of 10 passes for 79 yards and rushed twice for 12 yards before exiting the game. He is coming off one of his best performances of the year, as Stroud completed 30 of 39 passes for 318 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 26-15 victory last Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.

As for Mills, he is a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2021. He has played in 39 games for Houston with 26 starts, and thrown 35 touchdowns compared to 25 interceptions.