The Washington D.C. City Council has given its second and final approval for a $3.8 billion project that will include the construction of a new 65,000 seat stadium on the former RFK Stadium site along with a mixed-use development of the surrounding area. With the approval of the project by a 11-2 vote, the way is now clear for the Washington Commanders to return to playing in the Washington D.C. metro area.

In a statement issued following the City Council's vote, Commanders owner Josh Harris confirmed that the team is aiming to begin playing in their new stadium by 2030. Meanwhile, the project bill will now move to the desk of Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser, who had negotiated the original plan with Harris earlier this year.

"Today is a historic day for D.C., the Commanders organization, and our fans," Harris said. "With the council's approval, we can now move forward on the transformative RFK project that will bring lasting economic growth for our city. ... We are deeply grateful for the warm return to The District and the center of the DMV, and look forward to officially bringing the team back to its spiritual home in 2030."

The Commanders played at RFK Stadium from its opening in 1961 until 1996, putting them directly across from the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument for their glory years as one of the NFL's pillar franchises. Since 1997, however, the Commanders have played outside of the Washington D.C. city limits in Landover, Maryland, at what is now Northwest Stadium. RFK Stadium has remained dilapidated for many years, with structural demolition only now beginning as a new stadium is set to be built in its place.

Wednesday's major step toward a new stadium on the RFK Stadium site comes 10 months after the stadium land was transferred from federal government control to city control, as former President Joe Biden signed a bill in January that gave the District of Columbia control of the land for the next 99 years.