Days after he was benched, then demoted indefinitely in favor of veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is set to return to the starting lineup for Sunday's Week 17 game against the 49ers, per NBC TV affiliate KPRC 2.

Brissett was named Washington's new starter after replacing Howell late in Week 16's loss to the Jets, but a hamstring injury suffered during practice this week left him with a questionable tag on the team's official injury report. Coach Ron Rivera initially expressed optimism about his availability, but Brissett has "aggravated" the injury, per Aaron Wilson, putting Howell on track to start.

The Commanders also signed reserve QB Jake Fromm to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, signaling Brissett's potential deactivation for Sunday's game. The latter had taken over for Howell in back-to-back contests leading up to this week.

Howell has found mixed results in his first full year operating as Washington's top QB. The 2022 fifth-round pick still ranks second among all QBs in pass attempts (557), behind only reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, but he also leads the league in interceptions (17). Eight of those picks have come in the Commanders' last five games, all of which Washington lost.