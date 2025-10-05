Commanders vs. Chargers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights as Jayden Daniels battles Justin Herbert

The 2024 NFC runner up Washington Commanders (2-2) are celebrating the return of 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels on Sunday at quarterback Justin Herbert and the AFC West-leading Los Angeles Chargers (3-1).

Washington averaged the equivalent of just over two touchdowns fewer per game (19.5 points per game) without Daniels than they have with him this season (34.0 points per game), so obviously a major boost for the Commanders attack. Fortunately for Daniels, Washington has built one of the better rushing offenses in football through the first four weeks of the season, averaging the second-most rushing yards per game (154.8) in the entire NFL. It's a versatile attack with three players with over 90 yards rushing: Jacorey Croskey-Merritt (172 yards), Jeremy McNichols (106 yards) and Chris Rodriguez (98 yards).

That rushing attack is set up in a contrasting manner to the Chargers' run game that goes through 2025 first-round pick running back Omarion Hampton. Hampton entered Week 5 with the second-most rushing yards (270) among rookies and the most scrimmage yards among rookies (370). Those 370 yards from scrimmage are the most by a Chargers rookie through four games since LaDainian Tomlinson's 478 to start his Hall of Fame career in 2001.

Herbert will be looking for a bounce back performance after throwing one touchdown and two interceptions in addition to 203 yards on 23 of 41 passing in Los Angeles' first defeat of the year, a 21-18 road loss at the New York Giants. That snapped a 27-game streak in the regular season without multiple interceptions for Herbert.

Will Daniels or Herbert be able to lift their respective squads to a crucial victory to begin the second quarter of the 2025 season? Stay locked into our live blog below for updates on key plays, expert analysis and highlights.

