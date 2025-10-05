Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Commanders vs. Chargers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights as Jayden Daniels battles Justin Herbert

Washington gets its star QB back in the lineup

By
1 min read

The 2024 NFC runner up Washington Commanders (2-2) are celebrating the return of 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels on Sunday at quarterback Justin Herbert and the AFC West-leading Los Angeles Chargers (3-1). 

Washington averaged the equivalent of just over two touchdowns fewer per game (19.5 points per game) without Daniels than they have with him this season (34.0 points per game), so obviously a major boost for the Commanders attack. Fortunately for Daniels, Washington has built one of the better rushing offenses in football through the first four weeks of the season, averaging the second-most rushing yards per game (154.8) in the entire NFL. It's a versatile attack with three players with over 90 yards rushing: Jacorey Croskey-Merritt (172 yards), Jeremy McNichols (106 yards) and Chris Rodriguez (98 yards). 

That rushing attack is set up in a contrasting manner to the Chargers' run game that goes through 2025 first-round pick running back Omarion Hampton. Hampton entered Week 5 with the second-most rushing yards (270) among rookies and the most scrimmage yards among rookies (370). Those 370 yards from scrimmage are the most by a Chargers rookie through four games since LaDainian Tomlinson's 478 to start his Hall of Fame career in 2001. 

Herbert will be looking for a bounce back performance after throwing one touchdown and two interceptions in addition to 203 yards on 23 of 41 passing in Los Angeles' first defeat of the year, a 21-18 road loss at the New York Giants. That snapped a 27-game streak in the regular season without multiple interceptions for Herbert. 

Will Daniels or Herbert be able to lift their respective squads to a crucial victory to begin the second quarter of the 2025 season? Stay locked into our live blog below for updates on key plays, expert analysis and highlights. 

Where to watch Commanders vs. Chargers live

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 5 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
  • TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Chargers -2.5; O/U 47.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Updating Live
(6)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
Chargers QB Justin Herbert seeking rebound performance in Week 5

Herbert will be looking for a return to form in Week 5 after throwing one touchdown and two interceptions in addition to 203 yards on 23 of 41 passing in Los Angeles' first defeat of the year, a 21-18 road loss at the New York Giants. That snapped a 27-game streak in the regular season without multiple interceptions for Herbert. Good news for Herbert is Atlanta Falcons quarterback Micahel Penix Jr. lit up Washington for 313 yards, two touchdowns and interception while completing 20 of his 26 passes for 126.0 passer rating in a 34-27 win last week. 

Justin Herbert This Season

        1st 3 Games   Week 4 vs NYG

W-L        3-0              L, 21-18

Comp pct   67%            56%

Pass YPG   286.7          203

TD-INT     6-1              1-2 <<

>> Snapped streak of 27 straight regular season starts without multiple INT

 
Pinned
Link copied
Chargers down tackle Joe Alt (ankle) for first time this season

Los Angeles will be without tackle Joe Alt (ankle) for the first time this season, and they will be without 2024 second team All-Pro return man Derius Davis (knee) for the second week in a row. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
Commanders inactives: Washington down multiple offensive starters

WR Terry McLaurin (quad) and WR Noah Brown (groin/knee) are both inactive today vs. the Chargers.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Washington WR Deebo Samuel is heating up

Samuel has touchdowns in three of his four games this year after just four in 15 games played with the San Francisco 49ers last season. All three of Samuel's touchdowns this season have gained at least 10 yards. Samuel's 28 touchdowns of 10 or more yards the last five seasons are the second-most in the NFL behind only Ja'Marr Chase's 32. Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will be out for the second consecutive week in Week 5 with a quad injury. 

Most TD of 10+ Yards Gained, Past 5 Seasons

Ja'Marr Chase    32

Deebo Samuel     28 <<

CeeDee Lamb      25

>> Including all 3 TD this season

 
Pinned
Link copied
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels can make NFL history on Sunday

Daniels has 4,001 passing yards and 976 rushing yards in 19 career games. With just 24 yards rushing on Sunday at the Chargers, he can become the first quarterback in NFL history with over 4,000 passing yards and over 1,000 rushing yards in his first 20 career games. 

Fewest Games To Reach 4,000 Pass Yards and 1,000 Rush Yards, NFL History

Robert Griffin III    21

Josh Allen            23

Cam Newton        23

>> Jayden Daniels: 4,001 pass yards and 976 rush yards in 19 career games

 
Pinned
Link copied
Commanders look to overcome road woes Sunday at Chargers

Washington is 0-2 away from home, and they have been outscored by an average of eight points in those losses. At home, they're undefeated and averaging victories by multiple scores. Major test at SoFi Stadium for Jayden Daniels vs. the Chargers' top five defense. 

Commanders This Season

          Home     Road

W-L       2-0        0-2

PPG       31.0      22.5

Opp PPG   15.0     30.5

PPG Diff  +16.0    -8.0
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:53

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Titans at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Giants at Saints

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Broncos at Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Texans at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    NFL Week 5 Preview: Buccaneers at Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    BREAKING: Mark Sanchez Arrested After He Was Reportedly Stabbed

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    NFL News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Ruled Out Sunday vs Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL News & Notes: Wentz, Gabriel Face Daunting Defenses in London

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    NFL News & Notes: Jayden Daniels Returns on Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Vikings Impact Player To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Browns Impact Player To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Browns Turn To Dillon Gabriel At Quarterback

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Sean McVay "Bad Call By Me"

  • Image thumbnail
    4:15

    Mac Jones Improves To 3-0 As Starter

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Buccaneers at Seahawks: How Do The Bucs Avoid Getting Behind Early?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Lions at Bengals: Is This Season Salvageable for the Bengals?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Adam's NFL Week 5 Fantasy Starts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Adam's NFL Week 5 Fantasy Sits

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings Out Vs Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Matthew Stafford Playing As A Top-5 QB At Age 37

See All NFL Videos