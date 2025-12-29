FRISCO, Texas -- Even though the Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1) were eliminated from postseason contention when they took the field on Christmas Day, it was somewhat understandable as to why they would play 32-year-old, four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dallas was running the first leg of three standalone NFL games on a holiday in which most of the country was sitting at home. The Cowboys were also playing on a short week on Thursday, which wouldn't provide many opportunities to get backup Joe Milton ready to roll after playing just 24 offensive snaps this season.

However, first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer plans to start Prescott, who suffered a season-ending hamstring injury midway through 2024, in Week 18 against the 3-13 New York Giants. Why? He would like for the Cowboys to finish 8-8-1 and avoid having a losing record.

"Yeah, plan on finishing strong and having Dak play, again get a chance to go 5-1 hopefully in the division, finish 8-8-1 and that's the plan as we're looking at now," Schottenheimer said Monday.

It's worth Schottenheimer reconsidering since Dallas surrendered a season-high six sacks in a 30-23 win against the Washington Commanders in Week 17 while playing Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith out of position at left tackle with Tyler Guyton (ankle) on injured reserve. Undrafted guard T.J. Bass has slid into the starting lineup at left guard with Smith at left tackle. Smith's four quarterback pressures allowed were tied for his third-most in a game in his four-year career, per TruMedia, while Bass' one pressure was tied for the fourth-most in a game in his three-year career.

"I didn't think we did a good enough job protecting Dak last game. It wasn't just those two guys. I thought we ran the ball really, really well. I thought the communication between those guys was really, really good. But I do think that our fundamentals got a little sloppy in a couple of areas," Schottenheimer said. "I'll talk about Tyler for a second. Just to nonchalantly move out to left tackle in this league to me is just crazy. But he does it, and he does it with a smile. He just goes out there and competes. T.J. Bass, he's played so much meaningful football for us, really over the last couple of years. I think he's a very, very talented young player, his star is on the rise. I really like what T.J. does for us."

Even if Prescott starts, Schottenheimer didn't rule out also rotating in his strong-armed, second-year backup in Milton, someone whose arm talent the coach is "mesmerized" by.

"We'll look at that. The biggest thing for me is to put the game plan together and hopefully have another great week of practice and focus on getting our prep," Schottenheimer said. "You know how much respect I have for this team, this defense we're getting ready to play, an elite front seven. But yeah, we'll see how the week goes. But right now the plan is to play Dak."

In his first season, Schottenheimer is aiming to establish a culture where every game is viewed by his players as a "championship opportunity" even if that isn't the case like it has been for Dallas since Week 16. In the world the Cowboys live in, Week 18 means something. That's why the current plan is to start Prescott, injury risk be damned.

"I think they all mean something that's what I would say, I think they all do mean something. I think we're all being evaluated on the whole season here," Schottenheimer said. "We're proud of the fact we've played well against the NFC East opponents and get a chance to play another one this weekend but yeah, I feel good about it. ... I am a guy that is all about process. I'm going to be the same guy every day and every week. This week is no different. These guys put a lot of time and energy preparing for 17 games. That's how much we signed up for. We are going to compete to win all 17 and hopefully we can get No. 8 this weekend."