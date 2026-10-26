The Dallas Cowboys have a long history of playing on Thanksgiving, and this year they will host the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East clash. The tradition of playing on Turkey Day also includes a special halftime show performance.

This year, Miranda Lambert will take the AT&T Stadium stage between the football action on Thursday, Nov. 26, the Cowboys announced on Sunday. The game and halftime show will be broadcast on Fox, with fans at home able to enjoy the music as well. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

This marks the 30th consecutive Red Kettle Kickoff halftime performance, which marks the start of The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign. The campaign encourages fans to give back and support local programs to help those in need.

"There's something special about how music brings people together, especially when it's to spread joy and hope to families who need it most," Lambert said in the press release. "The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can't wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward."

Lambert is a successful country artist and songwriter, with 31 Grammy nominations, three Grammy wins, 40 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards. She is the most-awarded artist in the Academy of Country Music's history. The singer released her most recent album, "Crisco," earlier this month, continuing her streak of 11 consecutive top 10 country albums.

Her resume also includes being a New York Times bestselling author and a non-profit co-founder. Her MuttNation Foundation has raised over $15 million, encouraging shelter pet adoption, supporting rescue organizations across the nation and helping shelters after natural disasters.

The Cowboys have played on Thanksgiving since 1966, with the exception of 1975 and 1977, when the St. Louis Cardinals were given the holiday game. Last year, the Cowboys beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28 on Thanksgiving. The last time they lost on the holiday was in 2021, an overtime defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cowboys currently sit at 2-4 and are in third place in the NFC East. They play on Monday night in a divisional game against the 2-4 Philadelphia Eagles.