Cowboys vs. Giants live updates: Game score, highlights as Russell Wilson leads two scoring drives early

On Sunday afternoon, a pair of NFC East foes square off as the Dallas Cowboys play host to the New York Giants.

The recent history of this matchup is extremely lopsided in Dallas' favor. The Cowboys are 13-0 in Dak Prescott's last 13 starts against New York, with their only losses during that span coming in games that Prescott missed due to injury. They haven't lost to the Giants at all since the final game of the 2020 season, when Dallas was starting Andy Dalton.

Each of these teams started their 2025 season 0-1 with a loss to a division rival, as the Cowboys were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Thursday night opener and the Giants lost to the Washington Commanders last season. Now, they're looking to beat each other in order to avoid dropping to 0-2 and falling far behind in any potential playoff race.

Dallas enters the game banged up after star cornerback DaRon Bland suffered a foot injury in practice, and that's potentially good news for a Giants passing game that looked inept last week against Washington.

The matchup between the Giants' defensive front and a Dallas offensive line that did a better-than-expected job of getting push last week against Philly is one to watch on the other side of the ball. If the Cowboys can run it at all, that will only open things up more for Prescott and the passing game against a relatively weak New York secondary.

Which of these two old rivals will even their record at 1-1 and which will drop to 0-2? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Giants live