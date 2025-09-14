The New York defensive line is controlling this game early on that side of the ball. Dak Prescott went down for a sack on third-and-short on this latest drive. Dallas has run 6 plays and gained only 11 yards. As Garrett said, the Cowboys are lucky to be down only 6-0. Giants need to extend that lead with a touchdown on this next possession.
Cowboys vs. Giants live updates: Game score, highlights as Russell Wilson leads two scoring drives early
Two NFC East rivals square off in Week 2
On Sunday afternoon, a pair of NFC East foes square off as the Dallas Cowboys play host to the New York Giants.
The recent history of this matchup is extremely lopsided in Dallas' favor. The Cowboys are 13-0 in Dak Prescott's last 13 starts against New York, with their only losses during that span coming in games that Prescott missed due to injury. They haven't lost to the Giants at all since the final game of the 2020 season, when Dallas was starting Andy Dalton.
Each of these teams started their 2025 season 0-1 with a loss to a division rival, as the Cowboys were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Thursday night opener and the Giants lost to the Washington Commanders last season. Now, they're looking to beat each other in order to avoid dropping to 0-2 and falling far behind in any potential playoff race.
Dallas enters the game banged up after star cornerback DaRon Bland suffered a foot injury in practice, and that's potentially good news for a Giants passing game that looked inept last week against Washington.
The matchup between the Giants' defensive front and a Dallas offensive line that did a better-than-expected job of getting push last week against Philly is one to watch on the other side of the ball. If the Cowboys can run it at all, that will only open things up more for Prescott and the passing game against a relatively weak New York secondary.
Which of these two old rivals will even their record at 1-1 and which will drop to 0-2? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Where to watch Cowboys vs. Giants live
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
- TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Cowboys -4.5; O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
New York has 170 total yards but only six points, two field goals, to show for it through two drives. Penalties on the first drive forced a field goal, and Dallas' defense bowing up in the red zone on the second drive forced the second field goal.
Two drives, two field goals for the Giants. They might regret not taking a bigger lead with these two excellent drives deep into Dallas territory. That said, they have already matched their scoring from last week against Washington, and it's only the first quarter.
If it weren't for the penalties, the Giants would already be up by more, but they are doing whatever they want offensively so far. They're averaging over 8 yards per play and are right back into scoring territory for the second time today. Malik Nabers already has 4 catches for 57 yards.
Four penalties on the opening drive got James Hudson benched for rookie fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow. Hudson didn't take the benching well on the sideline.
Hudson, starting in place of Andrew Thomas racked up four penalties: two unnecessary roughness and two false starts. His second unnecessary roughness penalty pulled the Giants' off the goal line after Russell Wilson's 50-yard bomb to wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. That forced New York to eventually settle for a 38-yard field goal to end their opening drive.
Dak Prescott wasted far too much time at the line of scrimmage trying to pretend the Cowboys were going to let the play clock expire before a QB sneak, and he took a delay of game penalty. Brutal stuff by the Cowboys to go three-and-out on their first drive.
New York had to settle for a field goal after an absolutely wild drive. Here's a crazy stat:
Dallas had New York backed up to a third-and-25, but a missed assignment in zone coverage led to Russell Wilson connecting with wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to get all the way down near the goal line. However, the Cowboys got bailed out by fill-in Giants left tackle James Hudson once again: he committed an sportsman like conduct penalty after the play to push New York back to the 17.
The Giants are hitting on several big plays on this drive, and the latest comes from Wan'Dale Robinson to get them into scoring territory. He also had a catch to set up what was third-and-20. (Which became third-and-25 after a penalty.) Alas, there's ANOTHER penalty on James Hudson III to lose 15 yards after the catch. Brutal stuff by the LT starting in place of Andrew Thomas.
Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs played 26 of the Cowboys' 62 defensive snaps in Week 1, per TruMedia. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said earlier in the week that Diggs would receive more reps today. However, he has Diggs traveling with Giants Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers on every play thus far. It's a clear indication Dallas feels Diggs is close to be 100%.
New York's long kickoff return and long run by Tyrone Tracy both get called back on holding penalties. It would have been a gain of 24 yards for Tracy. Tough to end the 13-game winning streak the Cowboys have against the Giants when Dak Prescott starts with sloppy execution like this.
The Giants have already had two big plays wiped off the board by penalties. First on the opening kickoff and now on a big run by Tyrone Tracy. A team that is coming in at a likely talent deficit can't afford these mistakes.
The Cowboys are 13-0 in Dak Prescott's last 13 starts vs. New York. They're also 8-0 over the last four years. Their last loss was in the 2020 season finale, with Andy Dalton under center.
ESPN reported last night that the Giants don't have any urgency to bench Russell Wilson in favor of Jaxson Dart. Given their schedule, that makes sense, but things could change quickly if Wilson struggles as badly as he did last week.
No Andrew Thomas once again for the Giants.
No DaRon Bland for the Cowboys.
Big absences on that side of the ball.
