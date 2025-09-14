Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Cowboys vs. Giants live updates: Game score, highlights as Russell Wilson leads two scoring drives early

Two NFC East rivals square off in Week 2

By
1 min read

On Sunday afternoon, a pair of NFC East foes square off as the Dallas Cowboys play host to the New York Giants. 

The recent history of this matchup is extremely lopsided in Dallas' favor. The Cowboys are 13-0 in Dak Prescott's last 13 starts against New York, with their only losses during that span coming in games that Prescott missed due to injury. They haven't lost to the Giants at all since the final game of the 2020 season, when Dallas was starting Andy Dalton.

Each of these teams started their 2025 season 0-1 with a loss to a division rival, as the Cowboys were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Thursday night opener and the Giants lost to the Washington Commanders last season. Now, they're looking to beat each other in order to avoid dropping to 0-2 and falling far behind in any potential playoff race.

Dallas enters the game banged up after star cornerback DaRon Bland suffered a foot injury in practice, and that's potentially good news for a Giants passing game that looked inept last week against Washington. 

The matchup between the Giants' defensive front and a Dallas offensive line that did a better-than-expected job of getting push last week against Philly is one to watch on the other side of the ball. If the Cowboys can run it at all, that will only open things up more for Prescott and the passing game against a relatively weak New York secondary. 

Which of these two old rivals will even their record at 1-1 and which will drop to 0-2? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Giants live

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
  • TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Cowboys -4.5; O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Updating Live
(17)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
Cowboys getting dominated up front

The New York defensive line is controlling this game early on that side of the ball. Dak Prescott went down for a sack on third-and-short on this latest drive. Dallas has run 6 plays and gained only 11 yards. As Garrett said, the Cowboys are lucky to be down only 6-0. Giants need to extend that lead with a touchdown on this next possession.

Jared Dubin
September 14, 2025, 5:46 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:46 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Cowboys are fortunate to be down 6-0 early vs. Giants

New York has 170 total yards but only six points, two field goals, to show for it through two drives. Penalties on the first drive forced a field goal, and Dallas' defense bowing up in the red zone on the second drive forced the second field goal. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
Giants kick another field goal

Two drives, two field goals for the Giants. They might regret not taking a bigger lead with these two excellent drives deep into Dallas territory. That said, they have already matched their scoring from last week against Washington, and it's only the first quarter.

Jared Dubin
September 14, 2025, 5:38 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Giants moving the ball at will

If it weren't for the penalties, the Giants would already be up by more, but they are doing whatever they want offensively so far. They're averaging over 8 yards per play and are right back into scoring territory for the second time today. Malik Nabers already has 4 catches for 57 yards.

Jared Dubin
September 14, 2025, 5:35 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Giants bench fill in LT James Hudson

Four penalties on the opening drive got James Hudson benched for rookie fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow. Hudson didn't take the benching well on the sideline. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
Backup LT James Hudson hindered Giants offense with four opening drive penalties

Hudson, starting in place of Andrew Thomas racked up four penalties: two unnecessary roughness and two false starts. His second unnecessary roughness penalty pulled the Giants' off the goal line after Russell Wilson's 50-yard bomb to wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. That forced New York to eventually settle for a 38-yard field goal to end their opening drive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
Cowboys blow it on fourth down

Dak Prescott wasted far too much time at the line of scrimmage trying to pretend the Cowboys were going to let the play clock expire before a QB sneak, and he took a delay of game penalty. Brutal stuff by the Cowboys to go three-and-out on their first drive.

Jared Dubin
September 14, 2025, 5:29 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Giants take the lead

New York had to settle for a field goal after an absolutely wild drive. Here's a crazy stat:

Jared Dubin
September 14, 2025, 5:23 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Cowboys' coverage bust allows New York to get into the red zone

Dallas had New York backed up to a third-and-25, but a missed assignment in zone coverage led to Russell Wilson connecting with wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to get all the way down near the goal line. However, the Cowboys got bailed out by fill-in Giants left tackle James Hudson once again: he committed an sportsman like conduct penalty after the play to push New York back to the 17. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
Wan'Dale Robinson making his presence known

The Giants are hitting on several big plays on this drive, and the latest comes from Wan'Dale Robinson to get them into scoring territory. He also had a catch to set up what was third-and-20. (Which became third-and-25 after a penalty.) Alas, there's ANOTHER penalty on James Hudson III to lose 15 yards after the catch. Brutal stuff by the LT starting in place of Andrew Thomas.

Jared Dubin
September 14, 2025, 5:19 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Cowboys recently retired eight-time Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith is in the house in Week 2
 
Pinned
Link copied
Cowboys have high level of confidence in CB Trevon Diggs' knee early in Week 2

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs played 26 of the Cowboys' 62 defensive snaps in Week 1, per TruMedia. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said earlier in the week that Diggs would receive more reps today. However, he has Diggs traveling with Giants Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers on every play thus far. It's a clear indication Dallas feels Diggs is close to be 100%. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
Giants can't get out of their own way early

New York's long kickoff return and long run by Tyrone Tracy both get called back on holding penalties. It would have been a gain of 24 yards for Tracy. Tough to end the 13-game winning streak the Cowboys have against the Giants when Dak Prescott starts with sloppy execution like this. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
Giants penalties hurting

The Giants have already had two big plays wiped off the board by penalties. First on the opening kickoff and now on a big run by Tyrone Tracy. A team that is coming in at a likely talent deficit can't afford these mistakes.

Jared Dubin
September 14, 2025, 5:07 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 1:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Dak dominates Giants

The Cowboys are 13-0 in Dak Prescott's last 13 starts vs. New York. They're also 8-0 over the last four years. Their last loss was in the 2020 season finale, with Andy Dalton under center.

Jared Dubin
September 14, 2025, 4:41 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 12:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Russell Wilson Watch

ESPN reported last night that the Giants don't have any urgency to bench Russell Wilson in favor of Jaxson Dart. Given their schedule, that makes sense, but things could change quickly if Wilson struggles as badly as he did last week. 

Jared Dubin
September 14, 2025, 4:15 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 12:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Giants-Cowboys inactives

No Andrew Thomas once again for the Giants.

No DaRon Bland for the Cowboys. 

Big absences on that side of the ball.

Jared Dubin
September 14, 2025, 3:48 PM
Sep. 14, 2025, 11:48 am EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    Myles Garrett On The Browns Being Considered Underdogs Against The Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Get More With Geico: Who Do The Chiefs Need To Get More From?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Jaguars at Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Panthers at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Browns at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Broncos at Colts

  • Image thumbnail
    7:15

    NFL Week 2 Preview: Mahomes Set to Take on Eagles in Superbowl Rematch

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    NFL Week 2 Preview: Upset Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    NFL Week 2 Preview: Breakout Player

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    NFL Week 2 Preview: Bears at Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    2:46

    NFL Week 2 Preview: Eagles at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Rams at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    NFL Week 2 On-Site Preview: Bills at Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    3:35

    NFL News & Notes: Ekeler, Reed Both Out Indefinitely After Injuries Thursday

  • Image thumbnail
    3:06

    NFL News & Notes: Dolphins Hold Players-Only Meeting This Week

  • Image thumbnail
    4:10

    NFL News & Notes: DK Metcalf On Facing Seahawks "Just Another Game"

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    NFL Week 2 Fantasy Injury Report: Austin Ekeler Suffers Achillies Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Broncos HQ Sean Payton Takes Blame For Bo Nix Turnovers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    MUST-SEE: Rams WR Puka Nacua takes handoff, weaves 45 yards TO THE HOUSE

  • Image thumbnail
    0:19

    BIG MAN TD! USC's 360-pound DT Jamaal Jarrett rumbles 70 yards with an interception

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    CRAZY Play of the Year: Purdue turns near-disaster on double backward pass into TD vs. USC

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Gary Danielson Says USC 'Learned From the Lessons of Last Year'

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Danny Kanell recaps 'statement' win for Georgia Tech over No. 12 Clemson

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Damien Harris calls out Colorado's star-studded staff after another loss

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    MLB Recap: Judge, Yankees Heat Up Red-Hot Wild Card Race With Win Over Red Sox

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Highlights: Orioles at Blue Jays (9/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Week 3 Highlights: Colorado at Houston (9/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Week 3 Highlights: Colgate at Syracuse (9/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    MLB Recap: Jacob deGrom Returns To Queens, Rangers Win 5 Straight

See All NFL Videos