The Dallas Cowboys will try to extend their improbable three-game winning streak when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has been without starting quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) since a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay, but it has won three straight games anyway. Los Angeles is hoping to bounce back after failing to crack double digits in a 24-9 loss to San Francisco on Monday night.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Rams vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 42.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Rams vs. Cowboys:

Rams vs. Cowboys spread: Rams -5.5

Rams vs. Cowboys over/under: 42 points

Why the Rams can cover

Dallas took advantage of Cincinnati's early-season hangover in Week 2 before beating a pair of mediocre teams the last two weeks. The Cowboys are up against a much tougher challenge this week, as the Rams are motivated following a poor performance against San Francisco on Monday night. Dallas was a 7-point home underdog to Cincinnati three weeks ago and is now only a 5.5-point underdog on the road against the defending champs, suggesting some value on the home team.

Los Angeles has suffered a pair of losses due to poor decision making from quarterback Matthew Stafford, but the veteran should turn things around. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 42 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns. The Rams have gone 11-3 in their last 14 games, while Dallas is 1-5 in its last six games against NFC West teams.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The betting market has failed to accurately price Dallas since Prescott went down with a thumb injury. He is going to remain sidelined on Sunday, but Cooper Rush has done an admirable job as the backup. Rush has thrown four touchdowns and zero interceptions, which has allowed his team to cover the spread in three straight games.

The Cowboys have now covered at a 13-3 clip in their last 16 games against NFC opponents, and they have covered in five straight road games overall. They will have a large contingent of fans at SoFi Stadium for a game against a Los Angeles team that is reeling following a rough performance against San Francisco earlier this week. The Rams have only covered the spread once in their last six games, making them a team to avoid right now.

