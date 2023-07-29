The Minnesota Vikings lost one of their top pass rushers this offseason, and appear set to lose their other star pass rusher prior to the start of the 2023 season. Danielle Hunter, who is in the final year of a five-year, $70 million extension, is on the trade market as the Vikings evaluated trade options for the star pass rusher, per ESPN.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports the evaluation of Hunter's situation with the Vikings has been ongoing. Nothing has changed regarding a potential deal to move Hunter, who is making just $4.9 million this season after his deal was restructured a few seasons ago. Hunter, disgruntled with his deal, skipped mandatory minicamp and has missed the first few practices of training camp.

On Saturday, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters he's communicating with Hunter daily.

"We're still kind of in that on-going process," O'Connell said, via NFL Media. "I'm having daily dialogue personally with him. My hope is we continue to work towards (finding common ground) over the course of a long training camp. He's played a lot of football, he'll be ready to go."

Hunter notched his first double-digit sack season since 2019 last season, finishing with 10.5 sacks on the year. His 70 pressures were the highest since 2019, even though his 13.0% pressure rate per dropback was the lowest in a season since 2017. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Hunter has 70 sacks in eight seasons (he missed the entire 2020 season with a neck injury).

The Vikings aren't immediately looking to trade Hunter, but several teams would certainly be interested in his services. These are potential landing spots for Hunter:

Former Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards is the outside linebackers coach for the Buccaneers, but has plenty of experience with Hunter. Edwards coached Hunter from 2015 through 2019, as Hunter had 54.5 sacks in his five seasons with Edwards in Minnesota -- including 29 over his last two seasons working with him.

The Buccaneers could use some help opposite Shaquil Barrett, especially since the team will most likely lean on its defense in 2023. Wouldn't hurt to strengthen the pass rush and get Hunter in a familiar scheme.

The Giants don't necessarily need pass-rushing help, yet their is familiarity with Hunter and defensive line coach Andre Patterson. Hunter thrived in Minnesota when Patterson was his defensive line coach from 2014 through 2019.

Patterson joined the Giants in 2022 and had a successful campaign in developing Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams into the league's top defensive tackle duos. The Giants have Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari in the fold, so there would have to be a rotation of the three if Hunter was added.

New York already has a good pass rush, but it could be dominant with Hunter. Helps he already has a history with Patterson.

Hunter had a resurgent year under Ed Donatell in Minnesota in 2022. Donatell worked under Vic Fangio with the San Francisco 49ers (secondary coach from 2011 to 2014), Chicago Bears (secondary coach from 2015 to 2018), and Denver Broncos (defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021). Fangio is now in Miami with a member of the Donatell family.

Steve Donatell is with the Dolphins as a defensive assistant after being a defensive quality control assistant with the Vikings last year. Given Hunter's success in a Fangio-based defense, Miami could be a strong fit for him.

The Dolphins have Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, so they probably aren't seeking to add another pass rusher at the moment. Like the Giants, wouldn't hurt to rotate pass rushers (a Fangio tradition).

The Falcons have improved their pass rush with Kaden Elliss, Bud Dupree, Calais Campbell and Lorenzo Carter -- trying to revamp a unit that has had just 68 sacks over the last three years. Atlanta has enough talent to compete in the NFC South, but Hunter could be the centerpiece for a resurgent defense.

Pass-rushing help is paramount in Atlanta if the Falcons want to compete for a playoff berth. They would be wise to pursue Hunter.