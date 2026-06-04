Steelers reward TE Darnell Washington with massive four-year, $42 million extension

Darnell Washington parlayed his breakout 2025 season into a lucrative contract extension. The Pittsburgh Steelers reached an agreement with their 6-foot-7 tight end on a four-year, $42 million extension that includes $21 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

A 2023 third-round pick, Washington was on the final year of his rookie contract. While he is primarily a blocking tight end, the former Georgia Bulldog started to show his receiving prowess last season before he suffered a Week 17 injury during Pittsburgh's loss to the Browns. He set career highs in receptions (31) and yards (364) while establishing a quick rapport with Aaron Rodgers.

"I'm just so proud of him," Rodgers said of Washington during the 2025 season. "Just his approach. Really, the growth I've seen since training camp is that he's continued to get his body in shape, get his mind in shape. He's a guy you don't worry about the details at all. He's very detailed-oriented, super smart player. ... He's faster than people probably think because he's so tremendously large, and he's also shifty. ... He's consistently, most of the season, made those (game-changing) plays."

Darnell Washington PIT • TE • #80 TAR 43 REC 31 REC YDs 364 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Washington, who revealed during the 2025 season that he weighed 311 pounds (his listed playing weight is 264), made one of the most memorable plays of the season when he flattened several defenders during Pittsburgh's Week 11 win over the Bengals.

Washington's success last year all but ended any speculation about possibly switching positions to play offensive tackle.

"He's definitely in the right position," Rodgers said during the 2025 season, "because he's so big and so athletic for a man of that size. To be that skilled in the passing game is pretty impressive, not to mention what he does on the line of scrimmage."

Washington is the second member of Pittsburgh's 2023 draft class to come to terms on a sizable contract extension in as many days. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig penned a four-year, $100 million deal Tuesday that included $42 million guaranteed.