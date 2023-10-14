Despite not practicing this past week, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has made progress in his recovery from rotator cuff injury, and sources tell CBS Sports the franchise quarterback could make his return in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Watson will miss his second consecutive game Sunday against the 49ers. He hasn't played since Week 3, when he put together his best game with the organization in the 27-3 win against the Titans on Sept. 24. In that game, Watson suffered the injury on a tackle on a goal-line scramble. Watson didn't practice this week despite coming off a bye week, leading to some confusion among observers as to the true nature of his injury.

The injury to the rotator cuff is a deep bruise in the back of the shoulder, a source told CBS Sports. The impacted muscle makes it difficult for Watson to throw the ball with velocity.

The Browns don't want the injury to linger and affect Watson throughout the season. One source wouldn't go as far as to say "cautiously optimistic" when asked about Watson's availability in Week 7 but did say Watson has made substantial progress over the past two weeks and is on the right path, barring a setback.

Doctors had cleared Watson ahead of the Week 4 game against the Ravens insofar as there was no structural damage to the shoulder. But he hardly threw during the week of practice, and in pregame workouts it was clear to all watching with the Browns that he would be incapable of performing at a level necessary to be impactful.

As a source described, the uniqueness of the injury combined with the uniqueness of the quarterback position has led to Watson's two-game absence. If he played a position that didn't rely on his throwing shoulder, he'd be on the field.

That Watson went from a limited participant at practice in Week 4 to not practicing in Week 6 after the bye caused some confusion. But the Browns believe the rehab and recovery Watson has gotten this week has made the shoulder better than it was two weeks ago. It's likely they'll continue to list him as day-to-day early next week.

Cleveland also won't place Watson on injured reserve, further evidence that the Browns aren't concerned this will be an issue for a prolonged period of time.

The Browns will start PJ Walker at quarterback against the 49ers on Sunday. Cleveland signed Walker in late August, and he backed up rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 5 against the Ravens. Cleveland elevated Walker from the practice squad Saturday morning.

The Browns didn't put Thompson-Robinson in the best position to succeed in that game, and the move to the veteran Walker can be viewed as a tacit admission of that. Walker offers a better chance to perform what's required of the quarterback position in the Browns offense and run a clean operation.