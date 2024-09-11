Amid increased scrutiny of his on-field performance, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again facing off-field trouble, newly accused in a civil lawsuit of a 2020 sexual assault. Watson, however, "strongly denies" the allegations, his attorney said Wednesday, and the Browns have given no consideration to sidelining the veteran signal-caller, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

"We'll let due process play out and follow the NFL's guidelines," Stefanski told reporters Wednesday.

Stefanski did say, however, that he "was not aware of the allegations" prior to their recent surfacing.

The new lawsuit, filed Monday in Houston by an anonymous woman, alleges that Watson exposed himself and sexually assaulted the alleged victim while on a date at her apartment.

"Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday," Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a Wednesday statement. "We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated. We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don't intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course. In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football."

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the alleged victim, responded with a statement of his own later Wednesday, claiming he first spent 10 months unsuccessfully trying to resolve the case privately. He called the lawsuit "the most serious and egregious case brought against Watson to date," and argued that Watson is "well aware of what he did." Buzbee added that he's already been contacted by the NFL regarding the allegations, and anticipates a "trial by jury" to address the case.

"I can understand, given the number of women Mr. Watson has interacted with," Buzbee said, "that he could forget some or many of them. However, given the nature of the alleged conduct in this case, I expect this incident is something he wouldn't soon forget."

When asked if Watson will suit up for the Browns' Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Stefanski confirmed as much, saying the quarterback is "focused on the task at hand." He added that he gave "no" consideration to benching Watson given the seriousness of the new lawsuit, nor does he have concerns about the NFL potentially suspending the quarterback: "Not really a consideration from me."

The NFL is reviewing the new lawsuit, which comes roughly two years after the league issued Watson an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Prior to his trade from the Houston Texans to the Browns, the former Pro Bowler had been accused by more than 20 different women of sexual assault or misconduct, which allegedly occurred during dozens of massage therapy sessions. Two Texas grand juries declined to file criminal charges against Watson over his alleged behavior.