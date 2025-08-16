Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in Detroit on Saturday that running back De'Von Achane is dealing with a soft tissue injury in his lower body. Achane, a third-year pro, did not play in the Dolphins' preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday after rushing for 22 yards on three carries against the Chicago Bears the week before.

McDaniel was vague on specifics or a timeline for Achane's injury, only saying that the injury is not severe and that he will be kept out "between days and weeks," indicating that his availability for Miami's Week 1 opener is not in jeopardy. A similar timeline was also provided for another injured Dolphin, defensive lineman Zach Sieler.

Achane's speed has made him one of the stars of Miami's offense, and he is coming off a 2024 season that saw him play in all 17 games and gain 1,499 yards from scrimmage. Achane had 203 carries for 907 yards and six touchdowns to go with 78 receptions for 592 yards and another six touchdowns.

The Dolphins won their preseason match against the Lions, 24-17, and have three weeks left to prepare for their regular season opener against the Colts.