Seven months after the unexpected death of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, doctors from Boston University have revealed Thomas suffered from Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) late in his life, according to The New York Times. Doctors and family previously indicated that Thomas died from a seizure stemming from a 2019 car crash, but the degenerative brain disease contributed to "increasingly erratic" behavior beforehand, Ken Belson reports.

The last year of Thomas' life was "marked by the memory loss, paranoia and isolation that are hallmarks" of CTE, Belson wrote, citing those close to the late wide receiver. Boston University's medical team on Tuesday agreed with previous consensus that Thomas likely died due to complications from his car crash, noting that seizures "attacked with little or no warning and led Thomas to wreck other cars and fall down steps." But the former first-round draft pick, who announced his NFL retirement just months before his death, had family concerned about his well-being even before the seizures began in 2020.

"He had two different conditions in parallel," Dr. Ann McKee, a neurologist and leading authority on CTE, told The Times.

Katina Smith, Thomas' mother, revealed that the former Broncos star informed her after retiring that "his peripheral vision was diminished," while his father, Bobby Thomas, told The Times that the receiver's paranoia "grew to the point that he never left home without a gun." Roughly a year before his death, per Belson, Thomas' plans for a potential NFL comeback were put on the backburner amid increasing dependence on medical care, such as anti-seizure medication, ozone therapy and hyperbaric chamber treatment.

Thomas retired as one of the most productive receivers of his time, totaling 9,763 receiving yards in 11 seasons coming out of Georgia Tech. One of Peyton Manning's favorite targets during Denver's 2015 Super Bowl run, he ended his career with more than a dozen franchise receiving records.