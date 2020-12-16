Cam Newton hasn't had the season neither he nor the New England Patriots envisioned, as New England is set to miss the postseason for the first time since 2008 -- ending a streak of 11 consecutive AFC East titles. Newton has been one of the worst passing quarterbacks in the league, even though he's been one of the game's top running signal callers.

Despite Newton's struggles, which have contributed to the Patriots failing to win 10 games for the first time since 2002, the Miami Dolphins won't underestimate him going into this week's matchup with New England. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores isn't ready to write off Newton as a starting quarterback in this league.

"I think he's a very good player in this league," Flores told reporters Wednesday. "I think he does a really good job extending plays. I think his ability to scramble is something that you always have to take into consideration on every snap. I think he's a leader. I think he's a problem, so we've got to do a good job from a pass rush standpoint, try to keep him in the pocket, not let him extend plays and allow his receivers more time to get open.

"Good player, good team, good run game, good defense, good special teams. We're going to have to play well this week."

Newton has completed 66.1% of his passes for 2,172 yards with just five touchdowns to 10 interceptions, compiling a passer rating of 78.7. Of the 35 qualified quarterbacks in passing, Newton ranks last in touchdown percentage (1.7%) and fifth in interception percentage (3.3%). Joe Flacco and Dak Prescott have more touchdown passes than Newton -- and they have only played five games. Four different quarterbacks have thrown five touchdowns in a game this season (Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson twice), showcasing Newton's struggles finding the end zone through the air. The Patriots rank 29th in passing yards and last in passing touchdowns, but have the second-fewest pass attempts in the league.

Newton has made up for the Patriots' lack of passing efficiency, rushing for 451 yards and 11 touchdowns -- which is first among all quarterbacks and tied for third in the league. Newton has battled an abdomen injury, but he's downplayed it over the past week. He's focused on his game now that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed he's still the starter.

"We just have to be better and it starts with me personally," Newton said last week to reporters. "Just have to make more plays and that's what it comes down to."