Dolphins expected to promote Josh Boyer to replace Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator, per report

Josh Boyer won three Super Bowls in 13 seasons on the Patriots' coaching staff. Last month, Boyer, who joined the Dolphins' defensive coaching staff last year, helped Miami upset the Patriots in Week 17 while denying the Patriots a playoff bye. Boyer's role in the Dolphins' defensive improvements as the 2019 season progressed has reportedly led to a job promotion.

On Sunday, shortly after reports surfaced that the Giants are going to hire current Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero also reported that Miami is expected to promote Boyer to Graham's former position.

Boyer, who spent last season as Miami's defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach broke into coaching in 2000. After six seasons in the college ranks, Boyer joined the Patriots' staff in 2006, serving as a defensive assistant for three seasons before being promoted to defensive backs coach in 2009. In 2012, Boyer was named the Patriots' cornerbacks coach, a role he served in for the next seven seasons while helping New England win five AFC championships and three Super Bowls over that span.

In Super Bowl XLIX, a member of Boyer's secondary, then-rookie cornerback Malcolm Butler, recorded the game-saving interception during the final minute of New England's 28-24 victory over the Seahawks. In Super Bowl LIII, Boyer's unit helped hold the Rams to just three points, as New England won a record-tying sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

After an 0-7 start (that included trading former first-round pick, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, two weeks into the season), the Dolphins' secondary helped Miami win consecutive games while allowing just 30 combined points in those wins. In the Dolphins' shocking Week 17 upset win over New England, Miami's secondary helped hold Tom Brady to just 221 passing yards while also recording a pick-six by cornerback Eric Rowe.

Boyer came to Miami from New England with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who helped guide the Dolphins to five wins in their final nine games of the 2019 season. A member of one of the youngest coaching staffs in the NFL, the 42-year-old Boyer shared part of his coaching philosophy during an interview with Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

"Each individual is not the same," said Boyer, who was hailed in New England for his ability to turn young, undrafted players into productive members of the Patriots' defense. "So you can't coach them all the same. What may work for one guy may not work for another. And at the end of the day it's beneficial to the organization and to the player if you're getting the best out of that player. The fundamentals of coaching and teaching all start with we need to make this player the best version of himself."