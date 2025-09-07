In NFL Week 1, the Miami Dolphins travel to play against the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC tilt to start the season. The Dolphins finished second in the AFC East but had an 8-9 record in 2024. It was the same story for Indianapolis, which logged an 8-9 record as well and placed second in the AFC South. Miami owns a 48-29 all-time record over the Colts.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Indianapolis is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Colts odds at bet365 Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Dolphins vs. Colts picks or same-game parlays, be sure to see the Week 1 NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven model and check out the latest NFL odds. Bet on Dolphins vs. Colts at bet365, where you can get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet with the latest bet365 bonus code:

Here are the model's top SGP picks for Dolphins vs. Colts:

Dolphins +1.5 (-110)

Over 46.5 total points (-110)

De'Von Achane Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+200)



Parlay odds: +993 (risk $100 to win $993)

The Dolphins head into this game healthy, and that gives them an advantage on the offensive side of the ball. In 41 games under Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 11,039 yards and 73 passing touchdowns. He's also 28-23 in the regular season under McDaniel. The Colts also went 3-4 ATS last season as the favorite. SportsLine's model has the Dolphins covering the spread in 55% of simulations.

Miami's offense has the ability to score in bunches. The combination of Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane gives the Dolphins so much speed that it makes it tough to deal with. Last season, Miami scored at least 27 points in five of Tagovailoa's 10 starts. While Daniel Jones is the starter for the Colts, he has Jonathan Taylor and his 51 career touchdowns at his disposal. That's without mentioning the Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren. SportsLine's model has these teams scoring a combined 53 total points.

De'Von Achane Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+200)



Achane is a valuable weapon for the Dolphins' offense as both a runner and a pass catcher. Through two seasons (28 career games), he's recorded 1,707 rushing yards, 789 receiving yards, and 23 total touchdowns. In addition, the Colts were ranked 24th in the league in run defense (131.8) last season. Achane has six touchdowns in the month of September in his career. This prop is available at bet365, where you can get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

