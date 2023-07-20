Seven years after trading him to the Titans, the Eagles are reuniting with offensive lineman Dennis Kelly, according to NFL Media, signing the free agent tackle ahead of 2023 training camp.

Kelly, 33, was originally a fifth-round draft pick of Philadelphia in 2012, spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Eagles. Prior to the 2016 season, the veteran was dealt to Tennessee in exchange for wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, a former top prospect who lasted just two seasons in the pros. Now, Kelly is back after consecutive one-year stints with the Packers and Colts.

The Purdue product has started 54 games in his career, while appearing in 76 more. With experience at both left and right tackle, he figures to serve as a top swing option for the Eagles, behind reigning Super Bowl starters Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. It's also possible Kelly could see time at guard, where he appeared earlier in his career, as Philly is set to have an open competition for the starting right guard spot this summer.

Kelly was never a full-time starter during his first stint with the Eagles, but he was a regular fill-in for the Titans from 2016-2020, earning two contracts from Tennessee, including a three-year, $21 million extension, and making 16 starts at right tackle in 2020. He made a combined seven starts for Green Bay and Indianapolis the last two seasons.

Kelly's return to the Eagles also means a reunion with former Titans star A.J. Brown, who was acquired last offseason and spent two years as the lineman's offensive teammate in Tennessee.