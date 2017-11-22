Eagles' Carson Wentz has more Pro Bowl votes than anyone else, including Tom Brady

In at least one area, Eagles second-year quarterback Carson Wentz has the edge over Patriots future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. On Wednesday, it was revealed the Wentz leads the entire league in Pro Bowl voting, which means of course that he's accrued more votes than Brady.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, with 273,367 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2018 Pro Bowl. Tom Brady (239,989 votes) ranks second overall — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 22, 2017

The Pro Bowl might not be the best way to rank players among their peers -- it definitely isn't -- but Wentz's ascent to the top of the voting is just another indication of how much he's improved since his rookie year.

Last year, Wentz he did not earn a trip to the Pro Bowl and with good reason -- he averaged 6.2 yards per pass, threw 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and posted a 79.3 passer rating. This year, Wentz is absolutely deserving of a Pro Bowl spot. He's been one of the best quarterbacks in football, averaging 7.6 yards per pass, throwing 25 touchdowns and five picks, and posting a 103.4 passer rating. The Eagles are 9-1 and Wentz has a legitimate MVP case.

But Brady has been just as good -- even at the age of 40. He's averaged 8.3 yards per pass, thrown 22 touchdowns and two picks, and posted a 110.9 passer rating, and the Patriots are 8-2.

You can find the Pro Bowl ballot here. Roster spots will be determined by a combination of votes from fans, players, and coaches.