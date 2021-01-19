A new candidate has emerged in the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching search, the most unlikely one of the bunch. The Eagles are interviewing Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni for the head coaching vacancy, an interesting plot twist for a franchise that seemed to be zeroing in on Josh McDaniels for the job after a lengthy interview Sunday.

Sirianni has served as the Colts offensive coordinator for the past three years, all under Frank Reich -- who was previously the Eagles offensive coordinator. Sirianni and Reich have a history coaching together besides Indianapolis, as the two were with the San Diego Chargers from 2013 to 2015 -- Sirianni was the quarterbacks coach when Reich was the offensive coordinator (2014 and 2015). The 39-year-old Sirianni also had a coaching stint under Todd Haley with the Kansas City Chiefs in various roles (2009 to 2012).

Sirianni was responsible for the reemergence of Philip Rivers in 2020, as the Colts quarterback completed 68% of his passes for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions (97.0 passer rating) as Indianapolis finished 11-5 and reached the playoffs. Rivers improved his on-target throws from 76.7% from the previous year to 77.2%. Despite not being a threat to run, Rivers attempted 15 more run-pass option passes than the previous year (his final year with the Chargers), finishing sixth in the NFL in run-pass option passing yards (370). Rivers also cut his interceptions from the previous season from 20 to 11 and his fumbles from eight to two.

The Colts finished eighth in the league in points per game (25.9) and 14th in yards per game (363.9) in the three seasons Sirianni was offensive coordinator, and this was with three different quarterbacks in each year. With just two head coaching jobs left, the Eagles have more than enough time to interview every candidate possible -- which is what they are doing with Sirianni.