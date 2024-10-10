PHILADELPHIA -- If Lane Johnson could have made the call, he would have played in Week 4.

Johnson was cleared by doctors to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' last game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the day before the game, even traveling with the team in the hopes of playing. After suffering a concussion in a Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints, Johnson worked his way to become available for the next week.

Per NFL rules, Johnson was not allowed to play. Even when he was cleared.

"There wasn't a contact practice," Johnson said. "In order to get out of the protocol, you have to have a contact practice, so that was the issue."

Johnson didn't participate in any of the contact practices leading up to that game, so he couldn't play against Tampa Bay. He was listed as a limited participant for the Friday practice and had a designated game status as questionable. Johnson was downgraded to out that Saturday despite being cleared to play.

"I have to actually practice on Friday. You have to have a contact practice before you go back," Johnson said. "That was the issue on the return. I think that's the last step in the protocol. When you clear the test, you get on the field and have to have a padded practice."

Johnson is good to go for this Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, but the Eagles missed him in the Week 4 loss to Tampa Bay. The Eagles aren't the same team without Johnson, as they are 14-23 (.378 win percentage) without him and average 22.5 points. With Johnson they are 91-54-1 (.623) and average 26.1 points.

Basically, Johnson is the most valuable player on the Eagles offense.

"There's lots that go into that," Johnson said. "Just scheme and obviously you have a play in there, we do certain things in there with me and if I'm out we have to change up schemes. I can't say what that is. But when I'm playing, I feel good and feel I can help this team.

"We've had great success. I think we all want to pick up our ability here to see what we can do. I think you've seen flashes what this offense can do but we haven't been consistent. Glad to get A.J. back, DeVonta back, myself back and see what we can accomplish"

The Eagles aren't just getting Johnson back, but A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) were also full participants in practice and will return this week. The offense gets to hit the reset button after a poor start with many of the key cogs off the field.

"We have one of the best receivers in the league, if not the best, coming back," Johnson said of Brown. "Obviously, he brings a tremendous presence when he's on the field. DeVonta as well. Obviously, we missed those two against Tampa. Ready to get them back.

"Like I said, we've had some flashes of what we could do against Green Bay. We had our moments. Now as we continue the season, we want to reach our potential and start doing what we're capable of."