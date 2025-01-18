The Chicago Bears fired their head coach after a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions and a 4-8 record, and a now a few months later, Matt Eberflus is working on getting his next job. On Saturday, the Atlanta Falcons completed an interview with the former head coach for their vacant defensive coordinator position, the team announced.

Eberflus took the Bears' head-coaching job in 2022, and while they improved from 3-14 to 7-10 in 2023, that season was filled with questionable decisions, questionable time management and still another losing record. He finished his time in Chicago with a 14-32 record after three seasons.

The Falcons fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake earlier this offseason, after just one year on the job. The team also let go of defensive line coach Jay Rodgers. They went 8-9 this season and their defense struggled throughout the year, leading to the decision by head coach Raheem Morris and the front office to make the changes. The Falcons defense allowed the second-most touchdown passes (34), the highest quarterback completion percentage (69.9 percent) and had the second fewest sacks (31) and quarterback pressure percentage (28.1 percent).

The Falcons have interviewed seven candidates for the open spot so far, including Eberflus. Others interviewed include New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, Michigan defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and former San Francisco 49ers DC Steve Wilks.

Before joining the Bears, Eberflus served as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021. In his four years in Indy, the team was among the top 10 in turnovers forced each season and had a consistently strong run defense. Eberflus also has DC experience with Missouri.

Eberflus has yet to interview for any vacant head-coaching positions.