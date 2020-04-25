Falcons draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Atlanta's Round 4-7 selections

The Falcons were reportedly looking to make a move up the board on Day 1 of the draft but ultimately stayed put at No. 16, taking cornerback A.J. Terrell to address one of their biggest needs. On Day 2, they addressed their depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Atlanta Falcons 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 16 CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson C+ 2 47 DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn B- 3 78 C Matt Hennessy, Temple B+ 4 119



4 134*



7 228*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Atlanta Falcons 2020 draft trade notes