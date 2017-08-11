Falcons predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The clock struck midnight on the Falcons' magical season about 20 minutes too early during the Super Bowl, and now it's time to pick up the pieces and regroup. Atlanta fortfied their defense with a couple of upgrades in free agency and the draft, and the hope is that a team that's more balanced talentwise can get back to the playoffs and do this season what last year's squad could not.

However, while the talent may be improved in Atlanta this year, they'll have to deal with the loss of key coaching personnel, including offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Can they overcome those departures and put together another big year? Let's break it down.

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 9.8 66.0% 47.3% 14.8% 6.2%

SportsLine projects the Falcons will have trouble matching their 11-5 record from last year, but there could be potential value in them returning to the Super Bowl and even winning it this time around. Any odds longer than 6/1 to win the NFC represents value for the defending conference champs.

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 9.5 (U -120) -130 +140 5/1 12/1

The win total is just about exactly where SportsLine projects the Falcons, making it largely a stayaway, though the juice being on the Under could make an Over bet a slight value play. With the NFC South looking like it'll be a battle between four solid teams, even taking the Falcons to win the division presents a nice potential payoff if they don't lose a step in 2017.

Pete Prisco defends his 12-4 prediction: