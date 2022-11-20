The Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons will both be hoping to pick up a much-needed victory when they square off on Sunday afternoon. Chicago is riding a three-game losing skid and has lost six of its last seven games, while Atlanta has lost two straight and three of its last four. This is the first meeting between these teams since Chicago picked up a 30-26 win at Atlanta in 2020.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Bears. Here are several NFL betting lines for Falcons vs. Bears:

Falcons vs. Bears spread: Falcons -2.5

Falcons vs. Bears over/under: 48.5 points

Falcons vs. Bears money line: Atlanta -145, Chicago +122

Falcons vs. Bears picks:

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta has lost three of its last four games, but it still has time to get back in the playoff hunt, especially with a winnable stretch of games that begins this week. The Falcons are only one game back of Tampa Bay in the NFC South, which has been the worst division in the NFL so far this year. Their rushing attack ranks fourth in the NFL, averaging 160.4 yards per game, and they are facing a Chicago offense that is going to be without top running back Khalil Herbert due to a hip injury.

The Falcons are also expected to have top defensive back A.J. Terrell back on the field after missing three games due to a hamstring injury. He is facing a Chicago passing attack that ranks last in the league, so the Falcons should have plenty of success as far as that is concerned. The Bears are 1-5 in their last six road games, while Atlanta has covered the spread in five of its last seven games against NFC opponents.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago might not have any wins to show for it, but its offense has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL over the past month. The Bears have scored at least 29 points in three straight games and have the league's top rushing offense. Quarterback Justin Fields has rushed for a combined 325 yards in his last two games, which is the highest two-game total ever for a quarterback, breaking Lamar Jackson's record (268) from 2019.

The Bears became the first team in the Super Bowl era to run for at least 225 yards in five straight games, and they are facing an Atlanta defense that has allowed at least 20 points in four consecutive games. Fields has also connected on multiple touchdown passes in each of his last three games while throwing just one interception, so he is in excellent form coming into this game. Plus, Atlanta has only covered the spread three times in its last 10 home games.

How to make Bears vs. Falcons picks

