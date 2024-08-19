Former first-round offensive tackle Gosder Cherilus was arrested this weekend after allegedly urinating on a passenger during a Delta Air Lines fight, according to CBS News. Police were called to Logan Airport at 2 a.m. Sunday due to an unruly passenger, who they identified as the 40-year-old Cherilus.

"Troopers verbally commanded Cherilus to leave the plane, but he became irate and uncooperative. Eventually, Troopers escorted Cherilus to the jet bridge and placed him under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing a Flight Crew," police said in a statement.

The flight, which was scheduled to travel from Boston to Dublin was diverted, and passengers were eventually put onto another flight. Cherilus is set to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on Monday.

Cherilus was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Boston College. After five seasons in Detroit, he signed a five-year, $35 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in 2013, which made Cherilus the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL at the time. However, he played just two years of that contract before being released. Cherilus then played two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before officially retiring in 2017.