Former Titans top-10 draft pick attempting NFL comeback at age 29, per report

After a year away from the NFL, former Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles guard Chance Warmack is planning a comeback attempt for the 2020 season. According to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Warmack has hired a new agent and has visits lined up for when team facilities reopen.

Warmack, who will turn 29 in September, was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Jonathan Cooper came off the board three picks before Warmack, which meant that he and Cooper became the first guards to be selected in the top 10 of the same draft since Dave Cadigan and Eric Moore in 1988.

Warmack played and started all 16 games during his rookie and sophomore seasons but struggled with injuries after that, which led to the Titans declining his fifth-year option. He then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2017 season and spent the year largely working as a backup interior lineman, though he did make three starts. Warmack played a few snaps in the Eagles' Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots, but then did not play all that much during the 2018 campaign.

With so much of the league needing offensive line help, it would not be surprising if there were a decent level of interest in Warmack's services, at least as a backup lineman. He's unlikely to find a starting job right away, but teams are always looking for more bodies that can hold up if pushed into action.