New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson will not return this season as he continues to recover from a knee injury, coach Aaron Glenn announced. The Jets placed Wilson on injured reserve in November after spraining his knee in New York's Week 10 win against the Cleveland Browns.

"Garrett is doing a really good job in his rehab," Glenn said. "But what we're gonna do is, just talking to the doctors, just talking to him, is we're going to hold him out for the rest of the season. He will be ready to go as the offseason program starts up and I'm excited about that."

It has been an injury-plagued 2025 season for Wilson, who only played in seven of New York's 14 games. He hyperextended his knee in October, which caused him to miss two games.

Wilson finishes his fourth NFL season with 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns. All four of his touchdown catches came in New York's first five games.

Wilson, a former first-round pick out of Ohio State, signed a four-year contract extension worth $130 million in the offseason. He started in all 34 of New York's games from 2023-24 and tallied 196 catches for 2,146 yards and 10 touchdowns. This marks the first time since he entered the NFL that Wilson, who was the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving.

Without Wilson, New York will continue to rely upon second-year receiver Adonai Mitchell as the focus of its passing attack. Mitchell joined the Jets in November as part of the trade that sent All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts.

Mitchell scored his first career touchdown on a 56-yard reception in New York's Nov. 30 win against the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded at least 50 yards receiving and a touchdown in two out of New York's last three games.