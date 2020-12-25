Logan Ryan bet on himself, and it paid off. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New York Giants are signing Ryan to a three-year, $31 million contract extension containing $20 million in guaranteed money. Ryan himself confirmed that he'd extended his contract.

Despite playing well during his three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Ryan lingered on the market for quite a while this offseason, not signing a deal until early September. He suited up for the Giants' season-opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers just nine days after signing.

Ryan has played well for the Giants, rotating through the defensive backfield as a slot corner, box safety, and free safety. Signing with New York reunited him with Joe Judge, who was a longtime Patriots assistant before agreeing to become the Giants' head coach this offseason.

In each of Ryan's three stops, he has played for either the Patriots or someone connected to the Patriots, as his head coach (Mike Vrabel) and general manager (Jon Robinson) in Tennessee both had New England connections as well. This new deal will keep him connected to that tree for at least a couple more years, and he'll be paid handsomely along the way.