Lions offensive lineman Connor Galvin is being attended to by trainers on the field. Cart is out.
Giants vs. Lions takeaways: Eric Gray shines in first preseason action for New York
After fight-filled joint practice sessions this week, New York and Detroit opened up preseason slates
The New York Giants opened up the 2024 preseason with a 14-3 victory over the Detroit Lions in rainy MetLife Stadium. Both franchises were fined $200,000 for how chippy their joint practices were this week, but the actual game did not feature any fireworks. Unless we are counting Eric Gray.
The second-year Giants running back was the player of the game, as he racked up 98 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns in the first half. Gray proved to not only be a reliable receiver, but a shifty playmaker in the open field as well.
Drew Lock got the start for the Giants at quarterback, but threw a bad interception before leaving the game early after falling hard on his left side. However, general manager Joe Schoen told the Giants' broadcast booth it was not a serious issue. In waltzed Tommy DeVito who carried some of that 2023 magic into 2024. DeVito completed 8 of 15 passes for 92 yards, and sparked back-to-back touchdown drives in the second quarter.
Nate Sudfeld started at quarterback for the Lions, and completed 13 of 24 passes for 96 yards and one interception. Former third-round pick Hendon Hooker got his first NFL action to open up the second half, but left the game early in the fourth quarter due to what may have been a concussion.
Not many starters played on Thursday night and a grand total of zero points were scored in the second half, but there are still some things to take away from Lions at Giants:
Play of the game
Second-year running back Eric Gray rushed just 17 times last season, but he may have a role in this offense in 2024. Gray rushed four times for 52 yards and two touchdowns, and caught four passes for 46 yards.
Check out this impressive touchdown run:
Did DeVito win the backup QB battle?
Obviously a bit of an overreaction here, but New York's offense flipped a switch when DeVito entered the game. He hit Gray on a nice wheel route for a gain of 24 yards, came right back and hit tight end Tyree Jackson for a gain of 16, and two plays later, Gray had his massive touchdown run.
Lock's Week 1 preseason performance on the other hand was highlighted by an interception, an unwillingness to try first-round pick wide receiver Malik Nabers deep when fans were screaming for it and then an early exit due to injury. Not the best start for the Mizzou product.
Malik Nabers
The No. 6 overall pick wasn't expected to play on Thursday night, but he did suit up and take snaps early in the game. As you saw above, there was a play where Lock could have forced a pass to him, and he heard it from the fans.
Not that we just figured this out, but Giants fans are super excited for what this electric playmaker can bring to what was the fourth-worst offense last year.
Hendon Hooker gets first action
The former third-round pick out of Tennessee didn't take a snap in his rookie season as he worked back from a torn ACL suffered late in 2022, so fans were excited to see what the former SEC Offensive Player of the Year was capable of.
Hooker completed 5 of 9 passes for 36 yards, but stood out as a runner, leading the Lions with 34 rushing yards on four carries. He also had a highlight-reel play where he truck-sticked a defender en route to a 16-yard gain.
That specific drive lasted 14 plays that picked up 88 yards, but Detroit turned the ball over on downs after failing to convert a fourth-and-goal on the 3-yard line.
Sudfeld is back in the game, so you have to wonder if Hooker was injured.
Detroit did go 88 yards on 14 plays, but Hooke turned the ball over on downs at the 3-yard line when his pass was batted down.
Onto the fourth quarter.
HENDON HOOKER TRUCK STICK
The Lions go 17 yards on 5 plays in Hooker's first action. He completed one pass for 1 yard, but rushed twice for 12 yards.
Hendon Hooker in the game. First NFL snap.
Halftime -- NYG 13 DET 3
Nate Sudfeld: 7/15 40 yards 1 INT
Drew Lock: 4/10 17 yards 1 INT
Tommy DeVito 5/8 79 yards
Sione Vaki: 4 rushes 29 yards
Craig Reynolds: 4 rushes 11 yards
Eric Gray: 4 rushes 52 yards 2 TDs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.: 5 rushes 26 yards
Antoine Green: 3 recs 13 yards
Eric Gray: 4 recs 46 yards
Tyree Jackson: 2 recs 34 yards
First downs: DET 4 NYG 9
Third downs: DET 1-9 NYG 1-6
Total plays: DET 34 NYG 31
Total yards: DET 87 NYG 172
Turnovers: DET 1 NYG 2
Holy sloppy. Sudfeld throws an interception on fourth-and-2 to Tre Herndon, who runs 35 yards in the right direction, then FUMBLES while being tackled. Lions recover.
Eric Gray punches in his second score of the game from 1-yard out after Tyree Jackson picks up 18 yards on a big play. Giants rolling with DeVito at QB!
4 plays, 37 yards, 7 points
NYG 14 DET 3 4:49 remaining in the second quarter
Lions turn the ball over on downs after a failed Sudfeld QB sneak on fourth-and-1.
ERIC GRAY 48 YARDS TO THE HOUSE
Caps a six play, 91-yard drive ... and we have our first TD of the game.
DeVito throws a nice wheel route to Eric Gray. Big gain of 24 yards.
Giants take a delay of game and will punt. Most successful drive we've had from any team tonight: Five plays, 16 yards.
Drew Lock is on one knee and he's hurt. He's holding his left side. In comes Tommy DeVito.
Confusing sequence. Officials say Drew Lock fumbled when he was clearly moving his arm forward. Play was challenged and quickly fixed.
Lock is back in at QB, and he fires a nice pass to Allen Robinson off play action for a gain of 9.
Lions turn the good field position into a FG. Although they gained a total of 0 yards after three incomplete passes from Sudfeld.
Jake Bates is good from 53 yards out!
3-0 DET with 3:21 remaining in the first quarter
Here's that Nabers play if you were curious. Not WIDE open with safety just waiting for it.. but open enough to try it...
DREW LOCK INT. Bad pass!
Drew Lock apparently had Malik Nabers open downfield off play action, but didn't throw his way. Crowd absolutely made sure he knew it too. Have to throw him a deep shot then get him off the field.
Four three-and-outs to begin this one. Craig Reynolds got three straight runs, and was stuffed on third-and-2.
Maurice Alexander gets rocked on his second punt return of the night. Ball pops out but he was down. I don't think he will be returning many more punts.
Malik Nabers is in the game! Didn't expect that.
Lions also go three-and-out on their first possession. Nate Sudfeld got the start at QB and he couldn't find any open targets in the passing game.
Am somewhat excited to watch RB Craig Reynolds. He picked up 3 yards on his first carry of the night.
Maurice Alexander muffs the punt, but Steven Gilmore recovers possession.
