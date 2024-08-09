Giants vs. Lions takeaways: Eric Gray shines in first preseason action for New York

The New York Giants opened up the 2024 preseason with a 14-3 victory over the Detroit Lions in rainy MetLife Stadium. Both franchises were fined $200,000 for how chippy their joint practices were this week, but the actual game did not feature any fireworks. Unless we are counting Eric Gray.

The second-year Giants running back was the player of the game, as he racked up 98 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns in the first half. Gray proved to not only be a reliable receiver, but a shifty playmaker in the open field as well.

Drew Lock got the start for the Giants at quarterback, but threw a bad interception before leaving the game early after falling hard on his left side. However, general manager Joe Schoen told the Giants' broadcast booth it was not a serious issue. In waltzed Tommy DeVito who carried some of that 2023 magic into 2024. DeVito completed 8 of 15 passes for 92 yards, and sparked back-to-back touchdown drives in the second quarter.

Nate Sudfeld started at quarterback for the Lions, and completed 13 of 24 passes for 96 yards and one interception. Former third-round pick Hendon Hooker got his first NFL action to open up the second half, but left the game early in the fourth quarter due to what may have been a concussion.

Not many starters played on Thursday night and a grand total of zero points were scored in the second half, but there are still some things to take away from Lions at Giants:

Play of the game

Second-year running back Eric Gray rushed just 17 times last season, but he may have a role in this offense in 2024. Gray rushed four times for 52 yards and two touchdowns, and caught four passes for 46 yards.

Check out this impressive touchdown run:

Did DeVito win the backup QB battle?

Obviously a bit of an overreaction here, but New York's offense flipped a switch when DeVito entered the game. He hit Gray on a nice wheel route for a gain of 24 yards, came right back and hit tight end Tyree Jackson for a gain of 16, and two plays later, Gray had his massive touchdown run.

Lock's Week 1 preseason performance on the other hand was highlighted by an interception, an unwillingness to try first-round pick wide receiver Malik Nabers deep when fans were screaming for it and then an early exit due to injury. Not the best start for the Mizzou product.

Malik Nabers

The No. 6 overall pick wasn't expected to play on Thursday night, but he did suit up and take snaps early in the game. As you saw above, there was a play where Lock could have forced a pass to him, and he heard it from the fans.

Not that we just figured this out, but Giants fans are super excited for what this electric playmaker can bring to what was the fourth-worst offense last year.

Hendon Hooker gets first action

The former third-round pick out of Tennessee didn't take a snap in his rookie season as he worked back from a torn ACL suffered late in 2022, so fans were excited to see what the former SEC Offensive Player of the Year was capable of.

Hooker completed 5 of 9 passes for 36 yards, but stood out as a runner, leading the Lions with 34 rushing yards on four carries. He also had a highlight-reel play where he truck-sticked a defender en route to a 16-yard gain.

That specific drive lasted 14 plays that picked up 88 yards, but Detroit turned the ball over on downs after failing to convert a fourth-and-goal on the 3-yard line.