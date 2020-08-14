Watch Now: NFL Latest: Patriots Ramp Up Training Camp ( 2:05 )

Cam Newton has impossible shoes to fill as the New England Patriots' potential starting quarterback -- after all, Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. Newton hasn't even won the starting job in New England yet, but the Patriots' newest quarterback has already made a positive impression on Bill Belichick.

That's half the battle.

"We've done a lot of meetings, a lot of walkthroughs," Belichick said on a conference call with reporters, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. "A lot of information has been transferred to all the players. He's worked very hard, I'd say, as all our players have. We have a hard-working group. Those guys are ready to go and we've put in some long days. They've been very attentive during the process."

Belichick didn't limit his praise to just Newton, giving all the quarterbacks in the room the same compliment.

"I'd say all the quarterbacks, at that position, those guys have been locked in, been focused, worked extremely hard. All four of them," Belichick said. "When they all get in the huddle, everybody has a lot of confidence in what they're able to do, and the information they have to give the team. Play-calls, adjustments, audibles, protection adjustments, things like that.

"But again, we haven't played anywhere near the speed we're going to be playing at so we'll see how it all comes together at that point. But Cam's a hard-working kid. He really is."

Cam Newton NE • QB • 1 CMP% 56.2 YDs 572 TD 0 INT 1 YD/Att 6.43 View Profile

Newton is battling Jarrett Stidham for the starting job, although the former MVP already has the upper hand. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora mentioned Friday the Patriots are "exceedingly positive about the veteran quarterback both physically and mentally. Josh McDaniels is going to unleash and unlock the hulking QB."

The Patriots will start full-padded practice next week, but Newton already has an opportunity to impress Belichick even more over the weekend. New England is starting up-tempo practices, which means Newton will get to read actual defenses and progress in his post-snap reads.

That's the next step for Newton in this process, a lengthy one toward revitalizing his career.