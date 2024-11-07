Ahead of his team's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson offered a playful answer when asked to assess the reason why Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has shown remarkable improvement in his first season with the team. When asked by a reporter why he believed the former New York Jets and Carolina Panthers castoff is playing the best football of his career, Pederson coyly offered a two word answer -- "Justin Jefferson".

Pederson then used the exchange to transition into a more detailed answer concerning how the Vikings have surrounded Darnold with an exceptional supporting cast, headlined by Jefferson, who has been among the very best receivers in football since entering the league in 2020.

"I think the talent around him, that helps. Having the run game, the way the defense has played, being in Coach O'Connell's system and the way he calls plays I think is helpful," Pederson said. "And look, he's always been a solid quarterback in whatever team or role he's on. I just think now he's learning, maturing, and showing that he's capable of doing it. And that's what you're seeing on film: Taking care of the football. That's a big part of this thing.

"And yes, Justin Jefferson is obviously an elite receiver in this league that can wreak havoc on you."

Once heralded as the savior of the New York Jets as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Darnold had looked set to settle into a journeyman and career backup role before an injury in preseason to Vikings first round quarterback J.J. McCarthy opened the door for him to resurrect his career as Minnesota's full-time starter. He has taken full advantage of the opportunity, leading the Vikings to a 6-2 record with 1,900 yards and 17 touchdowns and a 69.5 completion percentage this season.

Having a player of Justin Jefferson's caliber certainly helps, as Jefferson currently leads the NFL in receiving yards with 783 on 48 receptions, five of which have gone for touchdowns.