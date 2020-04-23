Jaguars draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Jacksonville's Round 1 selections

Keep track of exactly who the Jaguars are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Jaguars are set up to be the X-factor 2020 NFL Draft as they hold two picks in the top 20 plus multiple veterans who could be shipped out of town over the next few days. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 9

1 20*

2 42

3 73

4 116

4 137*

4 140*^

5 157*

5 165*

6 189

6 206*

7 223

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 20 acquired from Rams as part of Jalen Ramsey trade
  • No. 137 acquired from Broncos as part of A.J. Bouye trade
  • No. 140 acquired from Bears as part of Nick Foles trade
  • No. 157 acquired from Ravens as part of Calais Campbell trade
  • No. 165 acquired from Rams as part of Dante Fowler trade
  • No. 206 acquired from Seahawks as part of trade for John Ursua

