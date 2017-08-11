Jaguars predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The good news, Jags fans? The best coach in franchise history is back in Jacksonville running the football operation and, as usual, Tom Coughlin means business. The bad news? Blake Bortles, for some reason, is still your starting QB.

It's gotta get better in 2017, though, right? This is a franchise that has won total of 15 games over the past five seasons, despite picking in the top five of the draft for six straight years. Here's what our projections say.

Subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast on iTunes to listen to CBS Sports NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and host Nick Kostos break down the latest news and action all season.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 6.4 12.6% 9.1% 0.1% 0.04%

SportsLine projects a nice leap in the win column after a three-win season last year but doesn't see them being in the mix for a playoff spot. The Jaguars are one of five teams SportsLine projects to have a less than 1 percent chance at winning the Super Bowl.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 6.5 (O -150) +350 +425 40/1 80/1

All odds via Westgate.

Optimism is rampant among bettors when it comes to the Jaguars, as there's a heavy lean on their Over of 6.5 wins, even though hitting that would mean more than doubling their win total from last season. As the projections above show, it might be time for a little bit of pumping the brakes.

Experts

Jared Dubin defends his 7-9 prediction: