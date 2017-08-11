Jaguars predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas
Is this the year the perennial offseason champions see a difference in the standings?
The good news, Jags fans? The best coach in franchise history is back in Jacksonville running the football operation and, as usual, Tom Coughlin means business. The bad news? Blake Bortles, for some reason, is still your starting QB.
It's gotta get better in 2017, though, right? This is a franchise that has won total of 15 games over the past five seasons, despite picking in the top five of the draft for six straight years. Here's what our projections say.
SportsLine
|Projected wins
|In playoffs
|Win division
|Conference
|Super Bowl
|6.4
|12.6%
|9.1%
|0.1%
|0.04%
SportsLine projects a nice leap in the win column after a three-win season last year but doesn't see them being in the mix for a playoff spot. The Jaguars are one of five teams SportsLine projects to have a less than 1 percent chance at winning the Super Bowl.
Vegas
|Win total
|Playoffs
|Division
|Conference
|Super Bowl
|6.5 (O -150)
|+350
|+425
|40/1
|80/1
All odds via Westgate.
Optimism is rampant among bettors when it comes to the Jaguars, as there's a heavy lean on their Over of 6.5 wins, even though hitting that would mean more than doubling their win total from last season. As the projections above show, it might be time for a little bit of pumping the brakes.
Experts
Jared Dubin defends his 7-9 prediction:
This comes down to having a whole lot of confidence in the Jaguars' defense (which finished 12th in Football Outsiders' DVOA last year and added Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye this offseason) but almost none in the Jaguars' offense. The Jags should be able to stay in every game due to what could be an upper-tier defense, but the Blake Bortles-ness of the offense is holding me back from putting them over the top here.
Tom Coughlin tried to Bortles-proof the offense with his 2017 draft strategy, but that may just be impossible. And it's not like there's some other quarterback on the roster just waiting in the wings to lift the Jaguars over .500 and into the playoffs. That will likely have to wait until they find Bortles' replacement. For now, another offseason's worth of defensive upgrades should be enough to get them back to respectability.
