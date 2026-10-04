Bengals vs. Jaguars live updates: Two AFC playoff hopefuls square off in Cincinnati

Welcome to our live coverage of Sunday's big AFC showdown between the Jaguars and Bengals. This has the makings of a fun, high-scoring game that could very well come down to the wire.

Both teams entered the day with 2-1 records. The Jaguars are coming off a decisive, 35-6 win over the defending AFC champion Patriots. Through three games, the Jaguars boast the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense and the 10th-ranked scoring offense, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Both units have been stellar on both third down and in the red zone.

The Bengals started 2-0 before coming down to earth last Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Bengals are surely hoping to perform better on special teams today after their punt return unit committed two costly mistakes last week that led to 10 Steelers points. Those mistakes overshadowed what Joe Burrow's best performance of the season to date was, which saw him complete his first 14 pass attempts. Burrow did, however, commit a fumble on Cincinnati's last drive that sealed the Bengals' first loss of the season.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Jaguars live

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 4 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bengals -2.5, O/U 51.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook