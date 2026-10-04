Bengals vs. Jaguars live updates: Two AFC playoff hopefuls square off in Cincinnati

Perfect day for football
It'll be 75 at kickoff and will reach 78 degrees by 3 p.m. Virtually no wind.
Welcome to our live coverage of Sunday's big AFC showdown between the Jaguars and Bengals. This has the makings of a fun, high-scoring game that could very well come down to the wire.
Both teams entered the day with 2-1 records. The Jaguars are coming off a decisive, 35-6 win over the defending AFC champion Patriots. Through three games, the Jaguars boast the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense and the 10th-ranked scoring offense, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Both units have been stellar on both third down and in the red zone.
The Bengals started 2-0 before coming down to earth last Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Bengals are surely hoping to perform better on special teams today after their punt return unit committed two costly mistakes last week that led to 10 Steelers points. Those mistakes overshadowed what Joe Burrow's best performance of the season to date was, which saw him complete his first 14 pass attempts. Burrow did, however, commit a fumble on Cincinnati's last drive that sealed the Bengals' first loss of the season.
Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.
It'll be 75 at kickoff and will reach 78 degrees by 3 p.m. Virtually no wind.
Welcome to our live coverage of today's game between the Jaguars and Bengals. Both teams are hoping to get to 3-1 with a win today.
Here are both teams' inactive reports. PJ Jules will replace Bryan Cook as Cincinnati's starting FS today. Jules, a former undrafted rookie, has never started in an NFL regular season game.
Given their injuries, the Jaguars have elevated LB Jalen McLeod and CB Jabbar Muhammad to the active roster from the practice squad.