Jaguars vs. Rams live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for game in London

In the latest edition of the NFL London games, the Jacksonville Jaguars "host" the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday morning at Wembley Stadium.

The Jags enter this game having just taken their second loss of the year. Their offense struggled to move the ball against the Seahawks last week and, for the first time all year, their defense did not force a turnover. In their previous five games, the Jaguars had taken the ball away from their opponents an incredible 14 times. The Rams have given the ball away at least once in all six of their games so far, so Jacksonville may have a chance to get back in the turnover column here, and potentially back in the win column as well.

The Rams, like the Jaguars, enter this game at 4-2, but they're coming off a win over the Baltimore Ravens that was perhaps both too close for comfort and not as close as the final score. The Ravens never really threatened to win the game, but the Rams also didn't play up to their capabilities. And now, they'll be without star wide receiver Puka Nacua for this clash against the Jags, which changes a whole lot for an offense that has mostly been rolling to start the year.

Which of these two teams will improve their record to 5-2 before heading back stateside? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the morning as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Rams live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 19 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 19 | 9:30 a.m. ET Location: Wembley Stadium (London)

Wembley Stadium (London) TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

NFL Network | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Rams -3, O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Bet NFL Week 7 games and NFL odds at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Click here to get started.