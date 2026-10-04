Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase sustained a crushing hit during the first half of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Chase is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.

Chase had his facemask twisted by Jarrian Jones before a hard hit from Ventrell Miller. Jones received a penalty on the play.

Chase remained on the ground for several moments and was treated on the field by members of the Bengals' medical staff. He was able to walk off the field under his own power. Chase then went into the blue tent before walking into the locker room with a towel covering his head.

A Pro Bowler in each of his first six NFL seasons, Chase caught 18 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns during the Bengals' first three games. He caught 9 of 12 targets for 98 yards and a score during last week's 30-27 loss to the Steelers. Chase caught each of his three targets for 26 yards on Sunday prior to the injury.

The Bengals, who trailed 3-0 at the time of the injury, finished that drive with a game-tying field goal by Evan McPherson. Cincinnati and Jacksonville entered the game with 2-1 records.