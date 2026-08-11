Jets CB Qwan'tez Stiggers hospitalized after collapsing in practice

New York Jets cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers is conscious and able to speak after an incident at Tuesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Aaron Glenn said. Stiggers collapsed on the sideline during the training camp session and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The Jets have not announced a diagnosis.

Stiggers, who started four games for the Jets in 2025, received an IV on the practice field before he was stretchered into the ambulance, according to ESPN. The teams halted practice for 10 minutes while New York's medical staff attended to Stiggers.

"Our guys did a hell of a job -- just like most medical staffs around this league do in situations like that -- and they took the necessary steps just to make sure that we do everything we can to be on board when it comes to those situations," Glenn said after practice. "He was able to talk. I want to make sure that I go and see him after this just to make sure I'm good with everything, but for the most part, he was good."

The frightening scene unfolded ahead of Stiggers' third year in the NFL. He appeared in 29 games over his first two seasons and started four games for the Jets last year. He serves as both a backup cornerback and a special teams stalwart and set career highs in every statistical category in 2025 with 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Stiggers arrived in New York by way of the CFL. When the Jets selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he became the first player to be drafted directly from the CFL since 1999. Prior to his lone season in Canada -- during which he was recognized as the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie -- Stiggers spent one year in the Fan Controlled Football league. He did not play college football.