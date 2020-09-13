Le'Veon Bell is doubtful to return after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Jets' season-opener against the Bills, the team announced via Twitter. Bell sustained the injury during the third quarter.

New York's starting running back, Bell had six carries for 14 yards and two catches for 32 yards before sustaining the injury. Frank Gore, who was signed by the Jets during the offseason, led the Jets in rushing at the time of Bell's injury.

After sitting out the entire 2018 season, Bell rushed for a career low 789 yards during his first season with the Jets. But Bell, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro during his five seasons with the Steelers, is motivated to show that he is still one of the NFL's elite running backs.

Bell, 28, said during training camp that he is in the best shape of his career. He said that he is currently at 210 pounds, about 12 pounds below his usual playing weight. Bell's hard work was recognized by Jets coach Adam Gase on Thursday. Gase, who is entering his second season in New York, said that Bell is in "phenomenal shape."

"He's probably in the best shape of anyone on our team," Gase said during camp, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.