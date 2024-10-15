The New York Jets have had an eventful two weeks -- really an eventful 24 hours. After firing head coach Robert Saleh last Tuesday and losing to the Buffalo Bills by a field goal on Monday, the Jets acquired Las Vegas Raiders star wideout Davante Adams via trade in exchange for a conditional third-round pick.

The Jets are also reportedly taking on the entirety of Adams' remaining contract, as they continue to take aggressive steps in correcting this 2-4 start. This trade took place on the first day of the NFL's Fall League Meetings, so Jets owner Woody Johnson was available to discuss his newest offensive playmaker.

"I think he adds to the running game, he opens up everything," Johnson told reporters, via The Athletic. "Particularly having that relationship with the quarterback, that's very important."

The Jets were always considered the favorite to land Adams because of his relationship with Aaron Rodgers. New York traded for Rodgers two offseasons ago to compete for Super Bowls, but the Jets have won just two of six games this year.

Johnson was asked how quickly his team can turn it around after a 2-4 start, and if he thinks the Jets can still win a championship this year.

"You know, thinking is overrated," Johnson responded with a smile. "You have to look forward. You have to look forward to the games we're gonna play each and every week, and try to win all of them. And that's basic stuff, right?

Johnson then quoted one of the great cinematic masterpieces of our lifetime: "Talladega Nights."

"Think 'Talladega Nights,' you heard of that?" Johnson asked. "Remember that one scene, he said, 'You're not a thinker, you're a driver!' And a lot of times it is, you just have to go with your instinct. What's the best thing to build a winning team, and most importantly build a culture. A culture of winning. And I think based on what I saw yesterday, I think we're starting a new and more exciting direction."

Some, including Bill Belichick, believe Johnson has been a bit impulsive with his decisions over the past 14 days, but the Jets owner is clearly trying to grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and "Wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra," as Susan once instructed Ricky Bobby.