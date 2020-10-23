The longer the New York Jets remain the NFL's worst team, the more likely it is they'll have an unobstructed opportunity to draft Trevor Lawrence, college football's consensus top quarterback, in 2021. Until then, however, Sam Darnold is the Jets' signal-caller. And while his own Big Apple future is murky just two years after going fifth overall, he's shrugging off all speculation of a change at his position.

"We're just worried about getting a win," Darnold said Thursday, when asked about the possibility of New York targeting Lawrence. "We got to worry about this week. Buffalo, they're a really good team. We're worried about this week. That's all we're worried about right now."

It's a fair and straight answer from Darnold, but even he couldn't hide from the reality of the Jets' dire situation when pressed on the topic. The team is 0-6. It's well on pace to take the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. Lawrence, the Clemson star, should be there for the taking. And anyone who's watched New York under coach Adam Gase knows seismic changes could -- or should -- be in order.

"I have social media," Darnold added. "I've seen some of the things. We got a game to win this week. That's all we're worried about."

Darnold's uncontroversial remarks are reflective of the same answers he's given when asked about Gase's job security: There are other things to focus on. The bigger truth, of course, is the fact the Jets' starting QB has to answer such questions at all.

Darnold returned to limited practice this week after missing the Jets' last two games due to injury.