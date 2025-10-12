Skip to Main Content
Jets vs. Broncos live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for game in London

New York is seeking its first win of the season

The New York Jets are in the midst of their worst start in franchise history, and the task to win a football game doesn't get any easier as they face the Denver Broncos across the pond in London this week. 

New York is 0-5 to start the season under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, who is the first head coach to start his career 0-5 with 27+ points allowed in each game since Jimmy Johnson in 1989. Glenn is the first head coach to start 0-5 in franchise history, as the Jets have lost their first five games in a season for the first time since starting 0-13 in 2020. The Jets are the first team without a takeaway in the first five games of a season since at least 1940.

The Jets face a tall task on Sunday against the Broncos, who are coming off their biggest win of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles last week -- erasing a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter for the win. The Broncos have allowed the second-fewest points per game (16.8) in the NFL entering Week 6 and have allowed the fewest points per game (18.0) in the NFL since the start of last season. Denver also leads the NFL with 21 sacks this year. 

This is a big week for the Broncos, as they look to maintain first place in the AFC West. The Jets are just searching for a win. We'll have all the updates and analysis in the live blog below, as the NFL continues its international series in London!

Where to watch Jets vs. Broncos live

Three penalties for Matt Peart has hurt the Broncos

The ex-Giants offensive lineman is starting in place of Ben Powers at left guard and has been awful. Three penalties for Peart have killed three Broncos drives, and leaving the Jets -- who don't have a first down -- in the game. All the [enalties are holding penalties, and all are in the first half. 

Ex-Giants offensive lineman -- enough said. 

Jeff Kerr
October 12, 2025, 2:44 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 10:44 am EDT
 
The Jets offense

Through four possessions, the Jets have run 14 plays and have 1 total yard. They have 6 points thanks to special teams and a takeaway on defense. This last possession they had -13 yards. 

They are averaging -1.7 net yards per attempt. 0.1 yards per play. It's as bad as it looks, and yet they are down just 10-6. 

Jeff Kerr
October 12, 2025, 2:35 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 10:35 am EDT
 
For those wondering on the Nate Adkins TD

Adkins was +8000 to score the first TD of the game. he had just two TD catches all season prior to that reception. If you actually put money on that, congrats to you! 

Jeff Kerr
October 12, 2025, 2:12 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 10:12 am EDT
 
Broncos get a TD to close the first quarter

After miscues on offense and special teams, Sean Payton decides to go bold and go for it on 4th-and-5 at the Jets 47-yard line. This was after the Broncos faced a 2nd-and-20 just two plays earlier as a result of a holding penalty. They converted on a Bo Nix throw to Evan Engram -- and the offense did the rest. 

Nix found Nate Adkins for a 16-yard touchdown to give Denver the lead, finding him on a wheel route the Jets didn't see coming. Perhaps this is what gets the Broncos going, as Payton has a good feel for his team and what they are doing with the ball. That 4th down call was huge. 

Jeff Kerr
October 12, 2025, 2:10 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 10:10 am EDT
 
Special teams leads Jets to another FG

Kene Nwangwu takes a kick 72 yards deep into Broncos territory, but the Jets go 3-and-out again. The Jets have 8 plays for 9 yards -- but they have 6 points and are leading.

This offense is bad, but Broncos mistakes on offense and special teams got them 6 points. Still early in this game. 

Jeff Kerr
October 12, 2025, 1:58 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 9:58 am EDT
 
The Broncos are off to a slow start -- and they're tied anyway

Denver fumble don its firts possession, which led to a New York FG. The Broncos then had just 28 yards on their 2nd possession, but Wil Lutz hit a 57-yard FG to tie the game up at 3-3 midway through the first quarter.

Bo Nix is 5-of-6 for 33 yards, but just like last week -- Denver is off to a slow start. 

Jeff Kerr
October 12, 2025, 1:49 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 9:49 am EDT
 
Jets actually get a takeaway!

The Jets didn't have a takeaway through the firts 5 games. They have to go across the pond to get one, getting a fumble recovery on the third play of the game.

Even funnier, broadcaster Rich Eisen said on the telecast the Jets didn't have a takeaway through five games. They get the takeaway on the exact same play. 

Jeff Kerr
October 12, 2025, 1:39 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 9:39 am EDT
 
There is good news for the Jets

And it involves Justin Fields. The Jets aren't a good team, but have a stable QB in Fields, who is the 1st player in NFL history with 750+ pass yds, 200+ rush yds & 0 INT through 4 games played in a season.

And the Jets are still 0-5. 

Jeff Kerr
October 12, 2025, 1:32 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 9:32 am EDT
 
Jets historic start -- and not in a good way

The Jets have started a season 0-5 for 4th time in franchise history and the 1st time the franchise has started 0-5 since starting 0-13 in 2020. The road hasn't been good for Aaron Glenn, who is the first head coach to start his tenure 0-5 in Jets history.

Glenn is the first head coach to start his career 0-5 with 27+ points allowed in each game since Jimmy Johnson in 1989. The end result worked well for Johnson in Dallas. Can the same happen for Glenn?

Jeff Kerr
October 12, 2025, 1:15 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 9:15 am EDT
 
Jets inactives vs. Broncos: No Allen Lazard
Jeff Kerr
October 12, 2025, 12:35 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:35 am EDT
 
Broncos inactives vs. Jets: Jonah Elliss OUT
Jeff Kerr
October 12, 2025, 12:34 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 8:34 am EDT
