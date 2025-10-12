Jets vs. Broncos live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for game in London

The New York Jets are in the midst of their worst start in franchise history, and the task to win a football game doesn't get any easier as they face the Denver Broncos across the pond in London this week.

New York is 0-5 to start the season under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, who is the first head coach to start his career 0-5 with 27+ points allowed in each game since Jimmy Johnson in 1989. Glenn is the first head coach to start 0-5 in franchise history, as the Jets have lost their first five games in a season for the first time since starting 0-13 in 2020. The Jets are the first team without a takeaway in the first five games of a season since at least 1940.

The Jets face a tall task on Sunday against the Broncos, who are coming off their biggest win of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles last week -- erasing a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter for the win. The Broncos have allowed the second-fewest points per game (16.8) in the NFL entering Week 6 and have allowed the fewest points per game (18.0) in the NFL since the start of last season. Denver also leads the NFL with 21 sacks this year.

This is a big week for the Broncos, as they look to maintain first place in the AFC West. The Jets are just searching for a win. We'll have all the updates and analysis in the live blog below, as the NFL continues its international series in London!

Where to watch Jets vs. Broncos live