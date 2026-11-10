The Minnesota Vikings are interested in trading for Kirk Cousins, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, as Tuesday's trade deadline draws closer.

Schefter reports the Vikings identified Cousins as a "prime trade candidate," with the clock ticking to get a deal done before 4 p.m. ET.

Cousins is 4-5 in his nine starts for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, completing 64.1% of his passes at an average of 7.4 yards per attempt, with 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He was signed to a one-year deal this past offseason to start ahead of and mentor No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, but with the Raiders sitting behind the eight-ball in the playoff picture and the Vikings desperate for even adequate quarterback play, the two teams could be on the verge of working out a trade that would make a lot of sense for everybody involved.

Here's what it means for both sides.

Cousins would return to Minnesota

Cousins previously spent six seasons with the Vikings. He went 50-37-1 as the starter, completing 67.9% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt, with 171 touchdowns and 55 interceptions. Minnesota went to the playoffs twice in those seasons, with Cousins going just 1-2 in his three postseason games.

Cousins originally signed signed a fully-guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings in 2018. He signed a two-year, $66 million extension in 2020 and a one-year, $35 million extension in 2022. Minnesota allowed him to play out the final year of his contract in 2023, a season during which he tore his Achilles just prior to hitting free agency.

Rather than re-signing with Minnesota, Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. However, the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick mere months after he signed, seemingly putting an expiration date on Cousins' tenure as the starter.

He struggled during his two seasons with the Falcons, leading the NFL in interceptions during the 2024 campaign and entering 2025 as the backup behind Penix. After Penix suffered a knee injury, Cousins was named the starter for the remainder of the 2025 season and seemingly proved enough that the Raiders were willing to sign him after he was released by the Falcons.

Now, Cousins may return to Minnesota with the charge of leading the 6-2 Vikings back to the playoffs, where they'll hope to have more success than they did during his first tenure with the team.

Why the Vikings need a change

The Vikings have started Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz under center this season and they have gotten dreadful play out of the quarterback position, with their "Monday Night Football" loss to the Buffalo Bills hammering home just how badly they needed to find an upgrade. Murray and Wentz (and Max Brosmer) combined to complete just 60.9% of their passes at an average of 6.4 yards per attempt, with eight touchdowns and five interceptions across eight games.

Justin Jefferson, one of the best receivers in football, can't get the ball into his hands (31 catches for 393 yards and four touchdowns on 51 targets) because the quarterbacks can't make the proper reads or throws. Jordan Addison, a quality deep threat, is being totally wasted (18 catches for 277 yards and one touchdown). And the Vikings can't run the ball because nobody respects their ability to throw it.

With Minnesota's defense looking like arguably the best in the league, the level of quarterback play the Vikings were getting was, frankly, unacceptable. You can't let a defense this good to go waste.

Raiders' Mendoza era could begin now

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Mendoza got to sit behind and learn from a veteran player to whom he has some similarities for the first half of his rookie season. Mendoza has a significantly stronger arm and is much more mobile than Cousins at this stage of his career, but they are similar in their size and stature, as well as their style of play.

Mendoza has made one appearance so far this season, completing 6 of 8 passes for 48 yards at the tail end of a blowout loss against the New England Patriots. He's got Klint Kubiak calling his plays and Brock Bowers catching his passes, but the run game he'll be married with has been extremely ineffective so far, which will put a lot of pressure on him to carry the offense the rest of the way if the Raiders cannot correct it quickly.

Mendoza, if Cousins is traded, will face a tough series of tests in his first few games as the starter. His first action would come against the Seattle Seahawks and the famed Dark Side defense, and he'd follow that up with a trip to Denver to take on a strong Broncos defense and then another to Cleveland to take on the Browns before the Raiders go on their bye. Post-bye week, the schedule does ease up a bit with games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, but he would still have to face the Broncos again in Week 15, and then the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular-season finale.