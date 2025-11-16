New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd, 29, was shot in the abdomen overnight in New York. He is in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital, according to a New York Police Department spokesman.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing after NYPD received a 911 call on Sunday at 2:09 a.m. ET.

"We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time," a Jets spokesperson told CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The NFL did not offer further comment, telling CBS Sports it has been in contact with the franchise.

Boyd has not suited up for the Jets this season. He was placed on injured reserve in August after suffering a shoulder injury during a team scrimmage.

The Texas product was originally a seventh-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, also playing for the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans. Boyd has spent most of his NFL career on special teams, racking up 105 tackles, three pass defenses and two forced fumbles in 81 career games.

The Jets are off Sunday after falling to the New England Patriots on Thursday night, 27-14.

CBS Sports will continue updating this developing story.