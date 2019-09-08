Le'Veon Bell makes a shoestring catch for his first touchdown in 602 days

How different was the NFL the last time Le'Veon Bell scored a touchdown?

Well, for one thing, the running back was still a Pittsburgh Steeler at the time. He'd yet to hold out for an entire season and he'd yet to sign a four-year deal with the Jets. His current quarterback, Sam Darnold, had only recently played his final collegiate game, and was preparing for the NFL draft.

That was 602 days ago, on January 14, 2018. That was the most recent time Bell had scored a touchdown. Until today.

The Jets' showdown with the Bills has been a defensive battle for much of its running time, but in the third quarter, Bell finally put the first offensive score of the game on the board. Here he is making a heck of a grab on a quick out from the slot after toasting linebacker Matt Milano off the break.

Yeah, that's what the Jets thought they were getting when they handed Bell $52.5 million this offseason. Bell also tacked on a catch on the ensuing two-point conversion, for good measure.

He'll have to find the end zone quite a few more times to justify the contract, but this is a pretty good start.